Thursday's Tips! Five to follow for Racing League Week 5 at Newcastle

The penultimate evening of the 2024 Racing League is live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday from Newcastle, where Anthony Ennis has five horses to follow.

Wales and the West took Windsor by storm last week and last year's runners-up clearly have their eye on the main prize this time.

FOX LEGACY

6.15 - tote.co.uk Alreet Pet Racing League R30 Handicap - 1m2f42y

Fox Legacy is going to be the shortest-priced favourite of the night and can give Sir Michael Stoute a second Racing League winner of this series.

Danny Muscutt is doing his part for the East team and the talented rider looks the perfect fit for the son of Lope De Vega who hacked up at Salisbury just a week ago.

He looks to be improving at a rate of knots and the 6lb penalty will be unlikely to stop him if he's as effective on the Tapeta.

ACCRUAL

6.45 - tote.co.uk's Canny Good Like Racing League R31 Handicap - 5f

The five-furlong sprint looks probably the toughest race of the night to try and unravel but I did like Accrual for London and The South.

He has only been out of the first two positions on one occasion and that was on his debut. The likeable grey just found one too good at Yarmouth and Chester on his last two starts and should at least mark the frame under the excellent David Probert.

Image: Jockey David Probert takes the ride on Accrual

GLAM SQUAD

7.45 - tote.co.uk Howay The Lasses Racing League R33 Handicap - 1m5y

Another fiendishly competitive affair but I will stick with the upwardly mobile grey Glam Squad.

He had a baptism of fire on his seasonal bow when he was in the race at Newbury won by the top-class Economics and has now managed back-to-back wins at Yarmouth and in the Racing League fixture at Wolverhampton.

His off-the-pace style should be perfect for the way races are run here and I can see him storming through late on again.

Image: Aberama Gold is one of Tony's selections

ABERAMA GOLD

8.15 - tote.co.uk Pure Belta Racing League R34 Handicap - 6f

In another puzzling handicap over six furlongs, could Aberama Gold give Ireland a much-needed boost?

David O'Meara's seven-year-old has yet to strike this term but certainly gave a hint that a success was coming when a close fourth in a hot race in this series won by the classy Willem Twee at Wolverhampton three weeks ago.

The second horse from that race Marine Wave bolted up in a warm heat at Pontefract on Sunday and the form looks decent.

KODI LION

8.45 - tote.co.uk Let's Gan Into Toon Racing League R35 Handicap - 7f14y

Kodi Lion has looked highly progressive this term and can land another victory for Team East.

Charlie Fellowes's gelding left it late when beating a fair sort in Pedro Valentino at Ascot last time out and that form looks strong.

This is just his sixth start and with Luke Morris being able to do the low weight his strong finish will be hard to resist here if there is a decent gallop on early.

Watch the penultimate Week of Racing League live on Sky Sports Racing