Allaho retired: Willie Mullins' stalwart and two-time Ryanair Chase winner's career ends aged 10

Willie Mullins' dual Ryanair Chase hero Allaho has been retired from racing by owners Cheveley Park Stud.

A winner of 10 of his 20 starts, including four times at Grade One level, he is best remembered for his Cheltenham Festival-winning heroics, romping to an unforgettable 12-length Ryanair success in the hands of Rachael Blackmore in 2021 before defending his crown under Paul Townend a year later.

Injury prevented him from adding to his Prestbury Park haul in both 2023 and 2024, but he also counts a John Durkan Chase and Punchestown Gold Cup win amongst his many triumphs, and ends on a high having won his final career start at Thurles in January.

Willie Mullins said: "Allaho has been a great servant to Closutton and I am delighted that he retired sound, and we wish him well in his new career."

Chris Richardson, managing director of Cheveley Park Stud, added: "Patricia Thompson and her son Richard have thoroughly enjoyed embracing David Thompson's legacy associated with the National Hunt horses.

"For Allaho to have won the Ryanair Chase in successive years, and contributed to Cheveley Park Stud being leading owner at the Cheltenham Festival in both 2021 and 2022 is a huge achievement."

Allaho will be retained by Cheveley Park Stud but a new career beckons, where he will be joining Emma Vine near Taunton, who said: "I am really excited to get started and offer Allaho a loving home.

"We will hope to aim for dressage competitions at the end of the year and then to look at the ROR program in 2025."