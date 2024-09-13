St Leger tips: Jan Brueghel backed to bring home Classic glory for Aidan O'Brien

Aidan O'Brien fields three for Saturday's Betfred St Leger, but do the Weekend Winners panel think he will take the world's oldest Classic back to Ballydoyle?

Host Kate Tracey is joined by BetVictor's Sam Boswell and Declan Rix of attheraces.com to pick out their best bets for the South Yorkshire Group 1, as well as taking aim at the Irish Champions Stakes.

This year's renewal of the St Leger sees seven runners go to post over 1m6½f on Town Moor, with Illinois heading the markets at the time of writing.

Host Kate Tracey...

"Illinois is a battle-hardened type and that's exactly what I want on my side in the St Leger. This horse is just proven and I don't think there's any doubting his attitude at all. He ran a cracker at Lingfield when second behind Ambiente Friendly, then skipped the derby, headed to Royal Ascot where he was really likeable, winning the Queen's Vase in gutsy style.

"Last time out was actually his best run when second behind Los Angeles in the Great Voltigeur - which was a great result under a Group 2 penalty. Let the battle of Ballydoyle commence!"

At The Races' Declan Rix...

"In terms of raw ability, the three Ballydoyle runners are around the same ballpark but Jan Brueghel is the horse with the most upside. This fella has been a serious work in progress. Aidan [O'Brien] said he was a little hard to train early in his career - hence why we've only seen him late - but it just goes to show the raw ability and talent he has that he's been able to stay unbeaten despite greenness and rawness.

"He did win last time out beating a horse of Bellum Justum's class giving him weight. I thought it was a huge performance considering he didn't handle the track great either. Late in the race he saves an awful lot for himself and I think the penny is starting to drop mentally with him. He's a great ride for Sean Levey to pick up and hopefully he can turn back the years.

BetVictor's Sam Boswell...

"Maybe it's the unexposed nature of Jan Brueghel that really jumps out. Ryan Moore used the word "raw" after getting off him at Goodwood and Aidan said 'we're going to go to Goodwood and then the Leger' - I love a plan like that. The favourite is respected but it is a price thing, and I just love the way Jan Brueghel has been brought through. I'm not sure what the American form is worth but it's always nice to see that sort of boost. Of the others I think Ralph Beckett's filly is a really interesting addition and Grosvenor Square will kick on, but I came down on Jan Brueghel at the prices.

