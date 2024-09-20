Frankie Dettori taken to hospital after starting stalls spill

The former champion jockey suffered a fall in the stalls at Aqueduct on Thursday before the last race onboard Pretty Liza resulting in a trip to Jamaica Hospital

Frankie Dettori suffered a dislocated shoulder in a starting stalls incident at Aqueduct on Thursday.

Riding Pretty Liza in the ninth race at the New York track, Dettori was unshipped by the Rudy Rodriguez-trained filly at the start.

Dettori was taken to Jamaica Hospital for treatment, with the rider confirming on Friday morning that he had injured his shoulder.

Image: Dettori fell at the stalls

In a post on X, he said: "I appreciate all the messages. I'm doing OK! I dislocated my right shoulder - my team here in the hospital have put it back together."

Dettori made the move to America at the end of last year after reversing his decision to retire from the saddle.

This year, Dettori has ridden 62 winners from 359 mounts, and those mounts have earned $10.69m (£8.97m) in purses.

He has won 11 graded stakes this year, including the Grade 1 Santa Anita Handicap on Newgate and the Grade 1 Jenny Wiley on Beaute Cachee.

His most recent stakes victory came in the Grade 3, $3.1m (£2.6m) Nashville Derby on Bellum Justum at Kentucky Downs.

Dettori is due to ride six horses on Friday's Belmont at the Big A card and eight on Saturday's program.