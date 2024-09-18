Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Five talking points from ParisLongchamp's Trials Day

Last Sunday's card at ParisLongchamp provided the stage for a plethora of Arc hopefuls to stake their claim for ultimate glory at the same venue on October 6.

Somewhat of a surprise result in the Prix Niel has yielded a new market favourite for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, with the previously well-fancied Look De Vega drifting in the opposite direction.

There are also murmurings of supplementary entries from both Britain and Ireland as connections get their stables in order in anticipation of a dramatic end to the Flat season.

Watch live coverage of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe live on Sky Sports Racing on October 6.

Sosie moves into Arc favouritism

Despite not being overly enamoured with slightly tacky ground at ParisLongchamp, Grand Prix de Paris winner Sosie made short work of the field in the Prix Niel - a Group 2 trial for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on the grande course.

A clever ride from Maxime Guyon saw the Andre Fabre-trained three-year-old sit within striking distance of Arc favourite Look De Vega for much of the contest before staying on strongest for a decisive victory.

Afterwards, Guyon said: "He is much better on good ground, so I think if the ground is OK for the Arc I have a really good chance to win. He doesn't have a big turn of foot but he has long speed, which is why I preferred to come outside."

The bookmakers clearly agree, with the Sea The Stars colt now as short as 7/2 to land the big prize.

Bluestocking is top class, but will she go?

Bluestocking proved she really does have no preferred ground when producing a tremendously tough performance to strike in the Group 1 Prix Vermeille, seeing off the likes of Aventure and rejuvenated Emily Upjohn.

Ridden by Rossa Ryan, the Juddmonte filly grabbed the rail and fought gallantly to the finish for her second top-level victory after success earlier this season in the Pretty Polly Stakes.

The result will come as no surprise given how bravely Ralph Beckett's four-year-old ran when fourth behind City Of Troy in the Juddmonte International on a good-to-firm surface, but this outing in France (soft ground) proved she is adaptable to all conditions, leaving connections with a big decision to make as the season finale approaches.

She was beaten in last year's Champion Fillies' And Mares at Ascot after she didn't get going on the inner track in time and Juddmonte may seek vengeance for that defeat on 19 October, live on Sky Sports Racing.

However, trainer Beckett conceded he would be "keen" to supplement for the big one across the channel if the horse and connections were happy, and said she would have been entered were it not for entries closing the day before she landed her first Group victory in the Middleton Stakes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ralph Beckett confirmed he would be open to supplementing Bluestocking for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe after her Prix Vermeille victory

If entered, she could well meet the great Kyprios who Aidan O'Brien says is still in the reckoning for a trip to France.

A race against time for Look De Vega?

The race is on for former Arc favourite Look De Vega to return to 100% fitness after he faltered late on in the Prix Niel, eventually fading to third behind Sosie and Delius.

In the run-up to the race, trainer Yann Lerner had conceded his star wasn't firing on all cylinders and was slightly on the heavy side after returning to training following victory in the French Derby, and so it proved.

With nearby Delius seemingly travelling well independent of any whip usage from jockey Ioritz Mendizabal, Ronan Thomas was unable to find an identical extra gear on his charge.

Lerner doesn't seem too concerned, however. Speaking to Sky Sports Racing after the race, he said: "It's a little bit disappointing to be only third with the horse unbeaten but the big objective is in three weeks and not today. It's a little bit funny but I'm not scared [for the Arc]. I have a lot of confidence in my horse and I'm 100% sure in three weeks he will be on top form."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Yann Lerner - trainer of Look De Vega - is 'not scared' of going again in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe despite defeat in the Prix Niel.

Is Continuous past his best?

No horse has been beaten in the Prix Foy yet triumphed in the Arc in the last decade (with only three managing it ever), and Aidan O'Brien's Continuous looks similarly unlikely to buck that trend based on Sunday's evidence.

The Ballydoyle Classic winner went off an odds-on favourite for Sunday's Group 2 but found nothing late on after Christophe Soumillon opted to try and make the running on the four-year-old - perhaps a result of him having just the three runs to date this campaign.

It's possible he may fare better for the run and thrive in a more populated field, but it's certainly been a frustrating season thus far for last year's St Leger king and a 50/1 price reflects that.

Ramatuelle to be Head representative for Prix de la Forêt

Topgear showed a very nice turn of foot to grab Group 3 glory in the Qatar Prix du Pin but will target big races internationally instead of returning on Arc weekend for the Christopher Head team.

The son of Wootton Bassett built on a promising second in the Prix Quincey to go one better, adding to his Prix Eclipse success with a similarly emphatic effort with the contest over a furlong from home, showcasing a game attitude.

Image: Christopher Head, trainer of Ramatuelle

However, his trainer revealed that he would not return for the Prix de la Forêt, instead campaigning the horse towards a trip to Qatar in February which is more suitable to his profile. Alternatively, the stable will run Ramatuelle in the Forêt, who has not been seen since only managing third in the Coronation Cup.

Head said: "She's really good looking and perfect and we're really excited to see her back on the racetrack."