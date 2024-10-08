Charyn: Roger Varian's star miler to retire at end of season

Star miler Charyn will retire to stud at the end of this season, owner Nurlan Bizakov has announced.

The Roger Varian-trained son of Dark Angel has been in outstanding form this year, winning the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot and following up in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville.

He was last seen just missing out in the Prix du Moulin and his next stop will be the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes back at Ascot on Qipco British Champions Day, after which he could go to Del Mar or even further afield to Japan.

In a post on the Sumbe X account, Bizakov said: "Charyn's immense talent will be on display again on October 19 at Ascot in the Group One Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, followed by possible tilts at either the Breeders' Cup Mile on November 2 or Japan's Mile Championship on November 17, before his final, one-way trip to France to take up stud duties at Haras de Montfort and Preaux.

"Although he has become a familiar name on the European stage and beyond these past seasons, I cannot wait to unveil Charyn in his new role, and I am already thankful for the incredible hype and growing momentum arising about him."

Among the opposition to Charyn in the mile showpiece at Ascot will be a strong French representation, with Jerome Reynier sticking to a familiar route with Facteur Cheval.

Image: Silvestre De Sousa celebrates aboard Charyn after winning the Queen Anne

The five-year-old finished a six-length second to Big Rock last year and has been limited to just three runs this term, winning the Dubai Turf in March before finishing sixth in the Queen Anne Stakes at the Royal meeting and third in the Sussex at Goodwood.

Reynier and Team Valor had been considering a bid for the Breeders' Cup Classic and Facteur Cheval is also entered in the Champion Stakes, but they have now decided to remain at a mile.

"Facteur Cheval is in good shape. We have been thinking about the Breeders' Cup, but I think it makes sense to follow the same plan as last year and go back to Ascot for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes," said Reynier.

"I think you can forget about his run in the Queen Anne Stakes as he lost a shoe and raced on the wrong side of the track. I thought he ran a good race at Goodwood, even though the ground was a little bit too firm for him.

"Given how he looks and the way he is training, I think we have him in better shape now than before the Sussex Stakes. His latest gallop on Saturday was very good and I am really pleased with where we are."

Big Rock is entered for a QEII defence but he has been out of form this season, leaving French 2000 Guineas winner Metropolitan as the other major cross-Channel raider.

After winning the ParisLongchamp Classic for trainer Mario Baratti in May, the Zarak colt subsequently finished third in the St James' Palace Stakes and second to Charyn in the Marois.

Baratti said: "Metropolitan has improved again since the Jacques le Marois. He is getting stronger all the time and I have been very happy with his preparation for Champions Day.

"The plan is to go for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. We would like to try him over further at some stage, which is why he has an entry in the Champion Stakes, but I think it makes sense to stick to a mile for this race."