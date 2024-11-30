Today on Sky Sports Racing: Sir Gino and Mystical Power clash in the Fighting Fifth

Saturday on Sky Sports Racing is jumps action galore with a trio of meetings at Newcastle, Newbury and Doncaster, the former has the Grade 1 Fighting Fifth take centre stage

2.10 Newcastle - Grade 1 winner Sir Gino and Mystical Power clash

This is a fascinating clash between Sir Gino and Mystical Power after the defection of superstar hurdler Constitution Hill in the BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle (2.10).

Nicky Henderson has won this race on eight occasions in the past and Sir Gino will be popular for him to lands a second Grade 1 under Nico De Boinville. The four-year-old is unbeaten in four starts to date and rates the one to beat with this form being franked.

Willie Mullins is represented here by Mystical Power, this five-year-old cannot be discounted. He improved with every star last season culminating in winning a pair of Grade 1's at Aintree and Punchestown. With a record of four wins from five starts over hurdles, he continues to surprise his connections and is a danger to the favourite.

Lump Sum arrives here off the back of a win for Sam Thomas, and he could keep progressing.

3.00 Newbury - Senior Chief and Broadway Boy feature among strong Coral Gold Cup field

This competitive renewal of the Coral Gold Cup Handicap Chase has a strong field headlined by Colonel Harry (3.00).

Jamie Snowden took this race with Datsalrightgino last year, Colonel Harry arrives in the same silks following a nice prep run at Carlisle. He should be in the mix.

Broadway Boy caught the eye with his jumping when he finished third behind Senior Chief at Cheltenham last month. He has dropped slightly in the weights and that should help his claims.

Henry De Bromhead's Senior Chief makes plenty of appeal on the back of success where the cheekpieces helped eke out improvement. A 6lb higher mark makes it unlikely of a repeat performance under Darragh O'Keeffe.

2.25 Newbury - Jeriko Du Reponet and Queens Gamble headline

Jeriko Du Reponet and Queens Gamble headline in the Coral Racing Club Intermediate Handicap Hurdle (2.25).

Nicky Henderson's Jeriko Du Reponet blotted his copybook when boiling over before being pulled up on his chasing debut and has a fair bit to prove as he reverts to smaller obstacles. James Bowen is the pilot for the first time.

Harry Derham has had this as the target for his exciting mare Queens Gamble for a long while. She is highly respected having scored on all three hurdling starts to date.

Liari returned a solid third at Chepstow last time out and with the champion jockey Harry Cobden onboard, he should strip fitter.

