Weekend Winners: Coral Gold Cup and Fighting Fifth best bets ahead of Newbury's feature

The Weekend Winners team are back again with a look at Saturday’s feature races, including the Coral Gold Cup and the Fighting Fifth up at Newcastle

Host Kate Tracey is joined by BetVictor's Sam Boswell and Declan Rix of attheraces.com to pick out their best bets for the busy weekend ahead, including the Graded action at Newcastle and Newbury.

Declan Rix…

"I came down on Senior Chief. I'm hoping Henry De Bromhead will be in the Winners' Enclosure as he was very good last time out at Cheltenham. I'm kind of doubling down on that.

"I just liked what he did last time out. I will say the race fell perfect for him, Darragh O'Keeffe lined him up wide and then, after a couple of fences, he was tucked in. He just got a lovely ride.

"It is a 9lb higher mark, but he's a seven-year-old from a top yard and a nice big horse. So I think he can go again despite the weight rise. He has a lot in his favour and the De Bromhead team have had a great start to the season, and hopefully that will continue here."

Kate Tracey…

"Tracey's Trends returns here as I looked at the age, rating and runs that season for the last six winners. From the age perspective, seven-year-olds have won three of the last five years and eight-year-olds are the other two renewals.

"The key rating is 148 - that was the winning mark for Datsalrightgino and Sizing Tennesse, but a mark around 146 to 149 is the sweet spot.

"The amount of runs in a season is also significant. Five of the six winners came into the race after a run in the campaign already.

"The horse that this landed me on is the Senior Chief, who is a seven-year-old, rated 151 - so perhaps a bit high in the handicap. However, he comes here on the back of one start and the added bonus is the fact he has the perfect turn-around time of 35 days, winning last time out and being a prominent racer are all positives.

"He is ticking the most boxes, narrowly from Broadway Boy."

Sam Boswell…

"It's a case of hoping history will repeat itself - same owners, jockey and trainer as the winner last year in Colonel Harry.

"I think he is a really fair price now at 15/2 - it's one of those markets where something's got to come clear.

"I've seen him at home with Jamie [Snowden] and the gang, I think this has been a plan for a long time. There was the Carlisle run to put the horse spot on and I thought that was a smart move. I think he's well handicapped and just got a bit more to give.

"All I would say is this is not the most competitive of renewals and that is the only thing that I'm a little bit aware of, in terms of his chances. I want something a little bit more unexposed.

"The Irish horses in here aren't that well treated and I just came down on Colonel Harry. He can improve and has that unexposed profile. The step-up in trip will suit him."

