Doncaster tips: Hymac fancied for Grimthorpe Handicap Chase gold on Town Moor

The Weekend Winners team return in search of winners on a blockbuster Saturday of action, live on Sky Sports Racing...

Kate Tracey, Declan Rix and Sam Boswell reconvene ahead of a busy Saturday of horse racing, seeking the best betting angles across Newbury and Doncaster.

The panel begin with a look at the 3.15pm Virgin Bet Grimthorpe Handicap Chase, ran over the extended three miles on Town Moor. Fourteen runners are set to go to post, including Some Scope, White Rhino and Hymac.

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Declan Rix...

There will be plenty of pace on here. It's going to be decent ground at Doncaster and that phrase always comes back to me: 'If you don't travel at Donny, you're in the swanny'. It's just one of those tracks where, if you don't jump and travel well, a race can really get away from you. I can see that happening here.

I'm with the favourite Some Scope, who was second in this race last year and I'm hoping can go one better.

If you remember last year, they'd had so much rain and there were 10 runners with only two finishing. He clearly likes Doncaster having won once and finished second the other day, and he's a better horse off better ground.

He's now a year older, has had more racing and is a sharper model with more experience who does everything right. Maybe Gavin Sheehan could ride in him slightly more forward than they have done previously.

I also wanted to give Twig a nod. This isn't the greatest renewal of this race and given Beau Morgan's claim, he'll run off basically 141 - and three in the last decade have won this off 149.

He likes good ground, has a touch of class and was second in a Festival handicap last year. I'm going to have a second win dart at him.

Kate Tracey...

I'm going for Hymac in here at 11/2. He's ever so consistent and should be there or thereabouts.

After doing little wrong last season, that theme has continued into this campaign. He won on seasonal debut on very contrasting ground to the final start and win of last season at Cheltenham.

He's ran to better figures in his two subsequent starts despite not winning again, including last time out when second at Newbury behind Henry's Friend.

This horse is all about stamina and it's been great to see him get this run of races because he's had a fairly truncated career. He looks like he's getting a real run of things now, going off the same mark as last time out.

He's also getting first-time cheekpieces to go with his usual tongue tie.

Sam Boswell...

I've put Some Scope up in the past but I'm going to leave him here. He's not the most feasibly well-handicapped. White Rhino is a really intriguing runner and Surrey Quest is a horse I really like but I actually went all the way down to Lord Baddesley.

He's not been seen over three miles but his mark is probably the most attractive thing - back down to a winning one of 125. I just wonder if potentially his new yard are still learning about him now.

He's a 10-year-old now and I think there's still a big one in him. Anthony Honeyball has been ticking over nicely and it could be a big weekend for him.

I wanted an each-way play in this Handicap and at the trip, he'll get away with it on a flat track like Doncaster.

Watch Weekend Winners in full on the At The Races YouTube channel...