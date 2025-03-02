Today on Sky Sports Racing: Doncaster hosts live six-race jumps card on Sunday afternoon

All eyes are on Town Moor on Sunday afternoon as Doncaster opens its gates for a six-race jumps fixture, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.00 Doncaster - Champagnesuperover bids to defy 7lb penalty

The one to beat here looks to be Olly Murphy's 10-year-old Champagnesuperover who kept on well to win at Hereford last time. Beau Morgan has been booked to take a handy 3lb off his back and he should go well despite his 7lb penalty in this Livescore Bet Conditional Jockeys' Veterans' Handicap Chase.

Peter and Michael Bowen's Siberian Star could run into a place having recently won at Catterick and backed that up with a respectable third at Warwick.

Supervisor has unseated his rider on the last two starts and could have a say if his jumping sharpens up. Now an 11-year-old, he will be partnered with Ned Fox for the first time since chasing home Special Acceptance at Warwick on New Year's Eve.

2.35 Doncaster - Last-time-out winner Tommy Cullen features

Tommy Cullen has bounced back to form since moving to Matt Crawley's team. He ran out an easy winner over course and distance under Jack Quinlan and is fancied to follow up providing it is decent ground for this Livescore Bet Best Odds Daily Novices' Handicap Chase.

Nick Gifford's Koenigsstern finished a well-beaten fourth at Huntingdon last time and could bounce back with first-time cheekpieces applied, back going left-handed. The ever-present James Davies retains the ride.

Bob Bob Ricard has two wins from four starts over fences but those two defeats have come recently, and it would be a concern that he pulled up at Cheltenham. If he can return to form, he would have a chance.

An Bradan Feasa completes the quartet, carrying joint-bottom weight in the hands of Henry Brooke.

3.40 Doncaster - Ski Lodge and Thank You Ma'am clash

A few in here with a chance but last-time-out-winner Ski Lodge looks the pick having kept on well at Haydock on his first try over three miles and half a furlong, and will take all the beating in this Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places Novices' Hurdle.

Georgina and Olive Nicholls combine with Thank You Ma'am who has ran some solid races in defeat including behind the likes of Secret Squirrel. The cheekpieces have really helped him in his racing and he could go close.

Hauraki Gulf pulled up in a hot handicap at Sandown and would be dangerous if it becomes testing.

Minella Rescue is another that cannot be fully ruled out as he attempts the extended trip for the first time.

