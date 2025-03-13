Cheltenham Festival: Gold Cup day best bets from Unbridled team Matt Chapman and Paddy Brennan

The Unbridled team are back with their fourth and final Cheltenham Festival daily preview show as Matt Chapman and Paddy Brennan look ahead to Gold Cup day on Friday.

Brennan famously lifted the Gold Cup with Imperial Commander in 2010 so he knows exactly what it takes to get a winner around Prestbury Park.

Both Chapman and Brennan agree it should be straightforward for Galopin Des Champs to lift a famous third Gold Cup, but there are differing views on the other six races on the card, including the Albert Bartlett (3.20).

Brennan said: "There's a horse in the Albert Bartlett that was recently purchased by Harry Redknapp called Yellow Car. I like his form and he could run into a place at 33/1.

"The one I've mentioned in a lot of the preview talks is Wendigo - I think he's got a massive chance.

"I've liked Shearer in the Hunters' Chase (4.40) all along. He wasn't that impressive last time at Taunton but it was a quick turnaround in order to get into this race.

"He's had a break since and I think he'll run a massive race."

Chapman said: "I really fancy Allegorie De Vassy in the Mares' Chase (2.40) to reverse recent form with Dinoblue.

"I think she's going to be much better than last time.

Image: Allegorie De Vassy (near) in action in the Mares' Chase

"I've tipped Its On The Line twice for the Hunters' Chase (4.40) and he's been twice both times.

"I think he's a horrible horse to ride but has the best man on board in Derek O'Connor and I'm happy to go again to be third time lucky.

"I think I've got the winner of the Martin Pipe (5.20) with No Ordinary Joe under Freddie Gingell. He has run really well in this before and you know he'll be revved up and ready to go."