Cheltenham Gold Cup: Runner-by-runner guide for Festival's main event

This season's Gold Cup division has once again been dominated by Irish-trained horses, with an absence of Nicky Henderson, Paul Nicholls or Dan Skelton inmates taking part in the Cheltenham showpiece on Friday.

A supplementary entry has at least added some excitement to proceedings. However, with many of last year's best novices opting to aim elsewhere, in truth the race lacks any real depth this time around.

That means the more experienced guard ought to come out on top once more and it's a lopsided betting heat. The one aspect in the bookmakers' favour, though, could be the weather. With a warm period leading into the festival, the ground is set to be quicker than the past few years. Expect the usual searching gallop and for the cream to rise as the field approaches the famous climb for home.

Ahoy Senor

Jockey: Derek Fox | Trainer: Lucinda V Russell

The wheels have rather come off this former top-novice chaser, with the 10-year-old having pulled up on his last two outings. Connections have already hit the net this week and have opted to have his wind operated on to help, but it takes real imagination to see Ahoy Senor playing a serious part in the finish.

Banbridge

J J Slevin | Joseph O'Brien

This horse took his form to the next level with an impressive win in the King George VII Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day. He advertised a new side to his game with stamina something of an unknown beforehand.

Image: Banbridge struck King George gold at Kempton last time out

Already a festival winner, Banbridge is one of the few in the race that could definitely improve again as a staying chaser and the weather gods have answered connections' prayers in the lead-up.

Corbetts Cross

Jack Kennedy | Emmet Mullins

This runner looked a bonafide future Gold Cup candidate when romping home in last year's National Hunt Novices' Chase. He's got stamina in abundance, but since resuming this season Corbetts Cross hasn't really cut the mustard and he'll need to jump a lot better than he has been this season if he's to have a say back at the top table.

Galopin Des Champs

Paul Townend | Willie Mullins

After a sound comeback when third over an inadequate 2m4f in the John Durkan Chase at Punchestown in December, it's been business as usual for the brilliant Galopin Des Champs back at Leopardstown the last two times.

Image: Galopin Des Champs eyes his third consecutive Gold Cup crown

Winning both the Savills Chase and Irish Gold Cup again has seen him return to his very best and he lines up bidding to join racing immortality with a third Gold Cup success as a hot favourite.

Gentlemansgame

Darragh O'Keeffe | Michael Morris

Mouse Morris' charge has been a gritty campaigner over the years for his Gold Cup-winning trainer and recorded a peak effort when third to Galopin Des Champs in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown at Christmas. He was routinely beaten on Trials Day at Cheltenham next time, though, and is up against it.

Inothewayurthinkin

Mark Walsh | Gavin Cromwell

This horse was an almighty gamble at last year's Festival as a novice in the Kim Muir Handicap Chase and proved himself as a top-table chaser when following up in Grade 1 company at Aintree's Grand National meeting. He struggled in his two outings back against the big boys this term but really caught the eye when a staying-on fourth to Galopin Des Champs in the Irish Gold Cup the last day.

Image: Inothewayurthinkin has been supplemented for the Gold Cup

That tempted connections to supplement for a return to the Festival and, while the Grand National looks like his big spring target, it wouldn't surprise to see him give this a decent go.

Monty's Star

Rachael Blackmore | Henry de Bromhead

Rachael Blackmore's mount looked a possible Gold Cup contender when a runner-up to Fact Or File in last year's Brown Advisory Novices' Chase and then by finishing second again when signing off at the Punchestown Festival.

He hasn't yet hit the heights expected of him in two outings back this term but is with a master trainer and has it in him to finish closer to Galopin Des Champs than was the case in the latest Irish Gold Cup.

Royale Pagaille

Charlie Deutsch | Venetia Williams

Venetia Williams' contender landed another Grade 1 Betfair Chase when ploughing through the mud to deny Grey Dawning on his seasonal return in November.

However, he's gone to pot in two subsequent outings and, on drying ground, the veteran will do well to improve on his sixth-place finish in the race behind Galopin Des Champs in 2023.

The Real Whacker

Brian Hughes | Patrick Neville

Patrick Neville's stable star found life tough after landing the 2023 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase but came back close to that form when readily taking the Grade 2 Charlie Hall Chase in November.

We've only seen him once since, when not disgraced behind Banbridge at Kempton on Boxing Day, and with the going in his favour he could surprise a few under customary bold tactics.

Verdict

Although Galopin Des Champs might have more miles on the clock at this stage of his career than Best Mate - the last triple Gold Cup hero - barring accidents Willie Mullins' star chaser ought to complete the feat. As long as the weather holds, expect a gamble on Banbridge, and he can certainly have a big say, but the best each-way alternative could be the supplemented Inothewayurthinkin for the excellent Gavin Cromwell.