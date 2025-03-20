Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newcastle, Chepstow and Sedgefield host live racing on action-packed Thursday

Jumps action from Chepstow and Sedgefield is followed by racing on the level from Newcastle on a busy Thursday live on Sky Sports Racing.

7.00 Newcastle - Miss Attitude and Paddy's Day contest strong handicap

The feature Class Two BetUK: It's Where The UK Bets Handicap sees a quality field assembled for the five-furlong contest.

Paddy's Day is the obvious place to start having scored on all three starts this year. Nigel Tinkler's five-year-old has progressed through the grades and deserves his chance in this better company, where he goes for the four-timer. Formerly co-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson, this son of Starspangledbanner will once again be partnered by Alex Jary.

Miss Attitude made a successful all-weather debut when scoring at Southwell earlier this month and this improving mare warrants respect, up just 3lb in the weights for the Jack Channon team. Jockey Charlie Bishop has enjoyed a 28 per cent strike-rate when teaming up with this yard on the all-weather over the last five years and do not be surprised if he strengthens that statistic here.

Of the others, Bryan Smart's Buzz Box seeks a hat-trick with Hollie Doyle in the saddle. This horse loves it up at Gosforth Park, with all of his three wins to date coming at the North-East track. Of the others, do not discount old campaigner Mondammej who steps slightly down in trip for trainer Antony Brittain.

4.05 Chepstow - Fashion's Model takes on Stellar Stream

The Sheila Lewis-trained Fashion's Model oozed class when claiming a Warwick mares' event with plenty to spare and looks to have strong claims as she steps up in grade in this Treforest Tiling 52nd Anniversary Handicap Chase under Ben Jones.

Stellar Stream bounced back to form with an encouraging second at this track in January and will hope to build on that off the same mark over this extra distance of 3m 6.5f. Callum Pritchard takes 5lb off his back which could see him hit the frame for Kayley Woollacott, who reaches for the first-time blinkers.

Gats And Co and Spotty Dog complete the shortlist, with the latter improving all the time for Michael Hawker.

3.45 Sedgefield - In-form Born In The West and Musique De Fee clash

A trio of last-time winners headline a field of seven for this Visit The New betvickers.com Website Handicap Hurdle at Sedgefield.

Sam England saddles Born In The West who built on a couple of runner-up efforts to land a Catterick handicap, breaking his maiden over hurdles in the process when last seen. Having shown a game attitude there, he rates a big player as he steps up markedly in distance.

Georgina Nicholls' Musique De Fee doubled her tally over hurdles when winning at Hereford but will need to improve off an 11lb higher mark.

Maura Jeanne ran out a ready winner at Ayr and must not be underestimated despite an 8lb hike in the weights.

Best of the rest

Believe The Storm emerged from the clouds to score on debut under Kieran Shoemark at Wolverhampton in December and could be primed to go in again for Charlie Fellowes in the Win £1M With BetMGM's Golden Goals Novice Stakes at Newcastle (6.30pm). There are a few nice types looking to mount challenges though, including Archie Watson's Commanding Prince who struck gold at the second time of asking at this track 10 days ago.

Manton Road is once again in action on the Gosforth Park card as he looks to get back on track after disappointment when chasing a hat-trick at Wolverhampton recently.

At Sedgefield, a decent field has assembled for the 4.20pm Fairlight Studio Handicap Chase - headlined by treble-seeking The Paddy Pie.

Internationally, the Listed Prix de la Porte de Madrid (3.15pm) sees Al Qareem well-fancied for Karl Burke. Mickael Barzalona gets the ride on Rashford here, with Stephane Pasquier's Bay D'Argent another noteworthy runner.

Watch all the action from Sedgefield, Chepstow and Newcastle - live on Sky Sports Racing...