Today on Sky Sports Racing: Genois, Havaila and Leave Of Absence contest Newbury feature

Newbury and Ffos Las host National Hunt racing on Friday, before Southwell takes over with action on the level.

2.30 Newbury - Genois, Havaila and Leave Of Absence contest feature

The feature Focus Novices' Limited Handicap Chase looks a tricky puzzle to solve with Genois topping a field of nine in the JP McManus silks. Despite being pulled up after a bad mistake at Newcastle in February, this horse clearly has ability and will take all the beating with Richie McLernon booked.

Gary and Josh Moore saddle Havaila who arrives having comfortably claimed a Plumpton handicap last week and must have strong claims under this 7lb penalty. His connections retain the hood that worked so well last time in Sussex.

Leave Of Absence returned from a short break to finish runner-up in the Grade 2 Reynoldstown Novices' Chase at Ascot last month and should find this easier, while Art Of Diplomacy ran his best race to date over fences at Wetherby and cannot be ruled out under Sean Bowen.

3.40 Ffos Las - Lilting Verse and Livin On Luco contest marathon

A terrific renewal of the Amroth Bay Caravan Park 'West Wales National' Handicap Chase at Ffos Las sees eight head to post over three miles.

Livin On Luco made an impressive chasing debut when scoring at Newton Abbot in October but has failed to back that up the last twice and has a bit to prove as he returns from a short absence. If trainers Philip Hobbs and Johnson White have managed to fix bleeding issues that scuppered him at Exeter, Sean Houlihan's mount could go close.

Lilting Verse stayed on well behind the easy winner when second at Southwell and will look to build on that effort off this 1lb higher mark for Fergal O'Brien.

Top Of The Bill merits respect as he drops back in class having been pulled up behind Mr Vango in the London National back in December.

7.00 Southwell - In-form Legal Reform faces Dutch Kingdom

Ivan Furtado's Legal Reform made it three wins from his last four starts over this course and distance when seeing off Zip here last week and this in-form eight-year-old is fancied to go close again despite the rise in class.

Topweight Dutch Kingdom was last seen finishing a narrow second over six furlongs here in November and this consistent five-year old must be feared if fit enough on this return under Liam Wright.

Jane Chapple-Hyam's Aquacell landed a course-and-distance event on his penultimate start and rates the best of the rest.

Best of the rest

The 1.55pm Watch Weekend Winner Powered By BetVictor Novices' Hurdle at Newbury sees David Maxwell's Queensbury Boy take on Captain Bellamy in what looks a really eyecatching opener in Berkshire. Maxwell's mount, who is trained by Harry Derham, justified odds-on favouritism with aplomb at Doncaster recently and will be well placed to follow up here. Captain Bellamy was disqualified due to Lorcan Williams using the whip four times above the permitted level the last day but has still shown promise in his early career as a novice. Keep an eye out for Ski Lodge too, who runs for Alan King.

Aucunrisque looks the key player in the 3pm Get Best Odds Guaranteed At BetVictor Handicap Hurdle, despite faltering in recent top-level handicaps for trainer Chris Gordon. A winner of the Betfair Hurdle at this venue in 2023, this horse can clearly operate at this track and will be fancied to get back to winning ways under Freddie Gordon.

After finding life somewhat difficult over fences, Paul Nicholls' Welcom To Cartries reverts to the smaller obstacles in this Ultimate Travel Company Handicap Hurdle at 3.30pm. Paired once again with Harry Cobden, this lad will likely be a force to reckoned with if he can produce a performance like the one that saw him finish second in the 2024 River Don Novices' Hurdle.

The Berkshire card closes with the Ultimate Travel Company Open Hunters' Chase, which sees Enrilo take on Itchy Feet. The former horse, trained by Paul Nicholls, will be partnered with his daughter Olive - who takes off 3lbs.