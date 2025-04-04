Today on Sky Sports Racing: Bath and Southwell host live Flat racing

Sky Sports Racing has plenty for Flat fans to enjoy on Friday afternoon, with action from Bath followed up by an all-weather card from Southwell.

6.55 Southwell - Paradoxical and Overnight Oats clash

Warren Fentiman has been in terrific form this year and has struck up a brilliant partnership with Paradoxical who bids to take another step closer to landing the £100,000 All-Weather Horse Of The Year prize. He was only narrowly denied the five-timer last time and the form of that race has been boosted with the winner. He is fancied to bounce back for Jennie Candlish in this in the Win £1M With BetMGM's Golden Goals Handicap.

The James Owen and Hector Crouch team combine again with recent course and distance winner Overnight Oats. This five-year-old excels at this track having won here three times already this year and is likely to go close.

Lightly raced Las Ramblas returns and could hit the frame while Down To The Kid still rates a danger despite a 5lb penalty for the Michael Herrington team.

7.30 Southwell - Caballo De Mar seeks a four-timer

George Scott's Caballo De Mar has progressed 11lbs for his hat-trick of wins, which included twice over course and distance and will be tough to stop here with Daniel Muscutt in the saddle for this Weekly £5 Free Bet With BetUK Handicap.

James Owen and Hector Crouch have been a formidable partnership on the all-weather this year and they have a good chance with High Court Judge here. The five-year-old was tried over 2m½f last time and they have opted to drop him back to 1m6f, which is far more suitable.

Last-time-out winners Gibside and Humble Spark could also pose dangers for Tim Easterby and Jim Goldie respectively.

3.05 Bath - Regal Envoy chases a hat-trick of wins

A tricky looking handicap that takes place on Bath's first fixture of the 2025 turf season with several contenders. William Knight's Regal Envoy comes here in great form, having won his last two races and is 3-5 at Bath so should take all the beating under Brandon Wilkie in this Best Odds Guaranteed Dragonbet.Co.UK Handicap.

The unexposed Miss Show Off has clearly had some issues having only raced five-times but has won and gone close on a few of those occasions and could have a say here.

Robert Cowell saddles Tourist who makes his debut for the yard having moved from Hilal Kobeissi and could enter calculations back in trip.

Best of the rest

Juddmonte's Papa Oscar - a half brother to Jenny Whiley Stakes winner Juliet Foxtrot - makes his first start on turf in the Bet £20 Get £20 With DragonBet Restricted Maiden Stakes at Bath (4.15pm). Stepped up in trip to a mile by trainer Harry Charlton here, this runner will likely to be the subject of fair market support before the off.

The opening Best Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM 'Confined' Maiden Fillies' Stakes at Southwell (4.45pm) sees Amo Racing field debutant Luminoso. Purchased for €430,000 in August 2023, this daughter of Kodiac will be worth keeping an eye on. Of the others, Camelot filly Halcyonic and Juddmonte's Previse are interesting prospects on their first starts.

Later on the Nottinghamshire card at 5.50pm, Heather Main's Ash Wednesday goes for the hat-trick in the Weekly Free Bets With BetMGM Extra Handicap under a 5lb penalty. Although very capable, he will have to be wary of Horse of the Year contender Taveser, who is partnered with promising claimer Warren Fentiman.

Combustion is sent in search of the five-timer at 8pm in the Weekly £5 Free Bet With BetUK Handicap, but will also have to carry a 5lb penalty and top weight for the Chelsea Banham team.

Stateside, Keeneland plays host to the Grade 1 Ashland Stakes at 10.16pm.

Watch every race from Bath and Southwell, live on Sky Sports Racing