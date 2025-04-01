Tancred Stakes: William Haggas' Dubai Honour seals fourth Group 1 crown
Dubai Honour notched a fourth Group 1 victory of his career at Rosehill, striking in the Tancred Stakes in taking fashion for Tom Marquand and William Haggas; The horse remains unbeaten down under and will now bid to regain his crown in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Saturday week
Tuesday 1 April 2025 11:23, UK
William Haggas was delighted to see Dubai Honour maintain his unbeaten record in Australia with victory in the Tancred Stakes at Rosehill on Tuesday.
The globetrotting seven-year-old landed the Ranvet Stakes and the Queen Elizabeth Stakes on his previous trip to the Southern Hemisphere two years ago and returned fresh from finishing second to Marco Botti's Giavellotto in the Hong Kong Vase in December.
- McPeek hoping Derby Promise can tempt Dettori back to Britain
- Godwinson grabs Lincoln glory on the line
Bidding for his fourth Group One success overall, having last summer claimed a first top-level win in Europe in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, Dubai Honour quickened up smartly to grab the lead under Tom Marquand and passed the post three-quarters of a length in front.
Former Dermot Weld inmate Duke De Sessa filled the runner-up spot, with Vauban - a high-class performer under both codes for Willie Mullins before moving to Australia - back in third in a meeting held over from the weekend due to rain.
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
Haggas proudly watched on from his Newmarket base and said: "It was marvellous and he ran brilliantly.
"It was a very competitive race with all the right horses to the fore but he was better than them on the day and he was fantastic.
"He's remarkably consistent and that's down to Issy Paul, who treats him like her child. She rides him every day and takes him abroad every time he runs and does a terrific job."
Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more
Dubai Honour will now bid to regain his crown in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick on Saturday week, a race Haggas also won twice with the globetrotting Addeybb in 2020 and 2021.
His biggest threat appears to be Chris Waller's superstar mare Via Sistina, formerly trained in Britain by George Boughey, but Haggas is up for the challenge.
He added: "Absolutely it will be the Queen Elizabeth Stakes next. It's unfortunate we've got a bit less time but he's a seven-year-old and providing he is okay, he will run again on Saturday week."