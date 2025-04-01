Grand National: Kevin Blake's runner-by-runner guide to Aintree's Saturday showpiece

Kevin Blake takes a close look at the full field for the 2025 Randox Grand National. Below you'll find his analysis of every horse in this year's renewal.

Kevin has graded each horse's chance on a scale of 1-5, and can be interpreted as:

1 star: No-hoper

2 stars: Hard to fancy

3 stars: Each-way chance

4 stars: Leading contender

5 stars: Kevin's win selection

I Am Maximus

Willie Mullins' charge broke his maiden over fences when overcoming inconsistent jumping to win the Irish Grand National in April 2023 and continued his progression last season to win this race in great style when officially 5lb well-in. He's now 8lb higher for his attempt to retain his crown, and while he caught the eye on his latest start in the Irish Gold Cup, he'll need to be better than ever to win this again.

***

Royale Pagaille

Royale Pagaille is a high-class veteran that has won the Betfair Chase at Haydock on two occasions, including the most recent renewal in November. His three runs since then have been rather uninspiring, however, and with him being 5lb wrong at the weights, it is tough to see him going close in the Grand National at this stage of his career.

*

Nick Rockett

He has just the eight runs over fences to his name but has already built significant experience in valuable handicap chases. He was a little disappointing when favourite for the Irish Grand National last year but went on to finish in the frame in the Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown and Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown prior to winning both the Thyestes and Bobbyjo Chase.

Image: Nick Rockett runs in Saturday's big race

Nick Rockett comes into this in top form but has already gone up 13lb this season and is much worse off with the Bobbyjo runner-up Intense Raffles. Connections boast solid claims but their horse may not be well handicapped enough.

***

Grangeclare West

This runner looked one of the most promising young chasers around when beating Corbetts Cross in a Grade 1 novice chase at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting in 2023 but missed the rest of the season due to a setback and has had to learn the hard way in open company this season. He ran his best race yet when second to Galopin Des Champs in a steadily-run Irish Gold Cup but proved disappointing in the Webster Cup last time out. Unexposed beyond three miles he may be, but it's hard to make the case that he is well handicapped.

**

Hewick

Shark Hanlon's Hewick has put together a remarkable CV over the years, winning the Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown, Galway Plate, American Grand National, and King George VI Chase at Kempton.

Image: Gavin Sheehan is set to partner Hewick once more

He has been given a chance by the handicapper and showed his wellbeing by winning a conditions hurdle at Thurles in March. Stamina shouldn't be an issue for him, and he is off a mark that looks workable.

****

Minella Indo

Minella Indo won the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2021 but hasn't quite reached those heights since. His light looked to be fading until a switch to cross-country chases seemed to spark a revival, as he finished an excellent third in this race last year off a mark of 159. He is 1lb lower this season and has been trained for this race. He led at The Elbow last year and connections may look to ride him a little bit quieter this time. Very much a veteran now but is a strong candidate to run well again.

***

Appreciate It

Once considered one of the most exciting young horses in the sport back in 2019-21, he has ended up coming up a little bit short of the top level over fences but gained a well-deserved first Graded win over them in the Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase at Thurles in January. The handicapper had his say after that, and with his stamina for this trip a serious question mark, he looks to be up against it.

**

Minella Cocooner

This runner progressed very well as a novice chaser, particularly when stepping into handicap company, finishing a very good third in the Irish Grand National and winning the Bet365 Gold Cup. He shaped with moderate promise in his first three starts in Grade 1 company this season but showed much more when fourth on his latest start in the Bobbyjo Chase.

While the British handicapper has been tough on him, he is likely to have been aimed solely at this race and has the potential to improve again over this longer trip and around this left-handed track, as he tends to jump out to his left.

*****

Conflated

A two-time Grade 1 winner over fences in 2022, he has come down the ratings this season but ran better for a long way in the TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, though his stamina for this much longer trip is a significant doubt.

**

Stumptown

A progressive performer, he has made a very successful transition from handicap chases to cross-country/banks races in the last year, winning his last four starts in those spheres, culminating in victory off top weight in the Glenfarclas Cross County Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last time.

Image: Stumptown

He races off the same mark he won off at Cheltenham, should relish the stamina test, and is clearly in great form. I'd say he has a big chance.

****

Hitman

Hitman has been acquitting himself well this season in competitive company but is completely unproven beyond three miles, so his stamina for this trip is a serious concern.

*

Beauport

Beauport has delivered on previous promises in the last year, winning the Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter in 2024 and making a winning return in the Berkshire National at Ascot in November. Has acquitted himself well over hurdles in preparation for this race, but the handicapper has had a big say (12lb higher than when winning at Ascot) and he may be better going right-handed, as he tends to jump out to his right.

***

Bravemansgame

Paul Nicholls' charge was one of the very best staying chasers in training in 2023, with a career-high rating of 172 as recently as November 2023. He hasn't been in quite the same form this season, but the handicapper has dropped him in generous chunks to 155. He'll enjoy the jumping test, but his stamina for this trip is a big concern.

***

Chantry House

Once rated as high as 162 over fences, he broke a losing run of three years when winning a handicap chase at Cheltenham in January. He was well beaten last time, however, and looks up against it over a trip he seems unlikely to stay.

*

Threeunderthrufive

Harry Skelton's mount is a solid handicap chaser that looked as good as ever when beaten by a nose in a valuable handicap chase at Ascot last time out. Showed plenty of stamina when fourth in the Scottish Grand National two years ago but will likely prove vulnerable to less-exposed rivals.

***

Perceval Legallois

JP McManus' horse looked in danger of becoming disappointing after being a beaten favourite in both the Galway Plate and Kerry National, but showed exactly why he was so fancied for those races when bolting up in the highly competitive Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting.

Image: Perceval Legallois goes for National glory

He confirmed his wellbeing by winning a valuable handicap hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival, and while his stamina is untested beyond three miles, the manner in which he powered up the run-in in the Paddy Power Chase offers plenty of encouragement on that front.

*****

Kandoo Kid

He progressed well in his first season over fences last year, culminating in a fine third over these fences in the Topham Handicap Chase, shaping as though the trip was inadequate.

Image: Kandoo Kid

Partnered with Harry Cobden throughout this campaign, he improved again when making a winning return in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in November and was warmed up for this with a satisfactory run over an inadequate trip at Newbury. He is one of the leading hopes for the home team.

*****

Iroko

Greenall and Guerriero's unexposed chaser ran a huge race when second to Inothewayurthinkin in a Grade 1 novice chase at Aintree last year. He has been brought along steadily this season with one race in mind and has managed to preserve his handicap mark, despite catching the eye on a couple of occasions. He is untested at marathon trips but shapes like one that will stay well and he looks to have a strong chance.

****

Intense Raffles

Still unexposed over fences, he won the Irish Grand National in authoritative style off a mark of 140 last year, impressing with his jumping. He has clearly been trained with one race in mind this season, being brought along with two runs in handicap hurdles prior to showing improvement when an excellent second to Nick Rockett in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse last time. Much better off at the weights with that rival now and looks to be an excellent candidate for this race.

*****

Senior Chief

Senior Chief is a second-season chaser that disappointed in the Irish Grand National last year but got back on track when making a winning return in a valuable handicap chase at Cheltenham in October. Raised 9lb, he shaped like a strong stayer when sixth in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury and looks to have been trained with this race in mind since, having a pipe-opener over hurdles in February. He's likely to enjoy this longer trip but looks rated high enough off 151.

***

Idas Boy

Formerly trained by Noel Meade to win the Midlands National at Kilbeggan in July, he went on to run a solid race in the Galway Plate when finding the test to be inadequate. He changed hands for 60,000gns after that and joined his current trainer, for whom he was well beaten in a handicap hurdle at Doncaster in his warm-up for this race.

**

Fil Dor

He's a solid performer at Graded level that has yet to run in a handicap chase, and he has only run over three miles once on his penultimate start, in which he shaped okay. There's no obvious secrets from the handicapper bar this big step up in trip bringing about belated improvement, but he has never really shaped like a dour stayer.

*

Broadway Boy

Nigel Twiston-Davies' contender won three of his six starts as a novice chaser last season, including a valuable handicap chase at Cheltenham in December 2023. He has more often missed than hit this season, but showed when finishing an excellent second in the Coral Gold Cup that he is capable of competing in top handicap chases on his day. He shapes as though this extreme test is worth a shot and so isn't one to rule out.

***

Coko Beach

Gigginstown's Coko Beach was second over these fences in the Becher Chase in December 2023 but has run in this race three times and looked to fail for stamina on each occasion. It's very difficult to envisage a different result this time given his overall form looks to have dipped this season.

*

Stay Away Fay

Paul O'Brien's mount looked one of the most promising novice chasers in training when a close third in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham in January 2024, but the wheels have come off since with him running poorly in all four of his subsequent starts.

The handicapper has dropped him very quickly and he looks well handicapped as a result, but there was little promise in his latest start at the Cheltenham Festival and he is tough to fancy.

**

Meetingofthewaters

This runner has shown significant improvement since joining Willie Mullins and being switched to chasing last season, winning the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting but looking to fail through lack of stamina when seventh, beaten 16 lengths, in the 2024 Grand National.

Despite middling form this season, he still finds himself 1lb higher than he ran off in this race last year. Might fare better on a sounder surface and with a more ground-saving ride this year, but he doesn't appeal as one of the likelier winners.

***

Monbeg Genius

This O'Neill-trained horse has some eye-catching pieces of form in the book, including a fine third to Corach Rambler and Fastorslow in a red-hot renewal of the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in 2023.

He was amongst the market leaders for this race last year only to be ruled out due to a setback and looks to have been trained for this race all season, returning to winning ways at Uttoxeter in February to get his mark high enough to get him in. He looked a stayer when fourth in the Welsh Grand National and has place prospects.

***

Vanillier

Vanillier ran a huge race to finish a never-nearer second to Corach Rambler in this race in 2023, having been further back than originally planned. He failed to repeat that effort in last year's race but looks to have been sweetened up by a switch to cross-country races and the application of blinkers.

Image: Vanillier finished second in the 2023 Grand National

He ran really well to finish third in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last time, after losing substantial ground due to jockey error early in the race, and is back down to the mark he finished second off in 2023. There are definite claims on show here.

****

Horantzau D'airy

Formerly trained by Willie Mullins, he ran very well when second in both the Kerry National at Listowel and Munster National at Limerick, but his last three efforts have been less encouraging. The fact that his previous connections were content to sell him for just 50,000gns last month doesn't fill the soul with confidence either.

**

Hyland

This contender had extensive campaigns over hurdles prior to switching to chasing this season and has won three of his six starts over larger obstacles. He looks worthy of a shot at this marathon trip but isn't the most fluent jumper of a fence, which won't help his cause.

**

Celebre D'allen

Celebre D'allen is a veteran of 18 starts over fences that looked as good as ever when winning a handicap chase at Bangor in November, but this is an entirely different class of contest and he looks up against it.

*

Three Card Brag

This lightly-raced chaser shaped well for a long way under an overly-aggressive ride in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting. He has since won a maiden chase at Navan and ran a solid race in a Grade 2 novice chase back at that track, so is worth a shot at this longer trip and not one to rule out.

***

Twig

Twig is winless since July 2023 but has shown spurts of very promising form since then, namely when second in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. He didn't show much on his return to chasing last time but has most likely been trained with this race in mind.

**

Duffle Coat

This horse took time to get the hang of chasing but came good last summer by winning the Mayo National at Ballinrobe and finishing a fine second in the Galway Plate. He was running creditably when brought down at the second-last fence in the National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last time. You're not without a chance if you back him, but he's most likely set for place prospects at best.

***

Shakem Up'arry

Harry Redknapp's entry is older and more exposed than most of the leading contenders but showed what he can do when winning the Plate Handicap Chase at last year's Cheltenham Festival. He finished mid-division in this year's renewal of the race but has major questions to answer regarding his stamina for this test.

**

Roi Mage

He's one of the veterans in the field, but has run creditably in the last two renewals of this race at big prices. He is 2lb lower than he was last year, but sneaking into one of the lower prize-money slots again is likely to be the ceiling of his ambitions.

**

Favori De Champdou

Despite falling in the Irish Grand National last year, he has acquitted himself well to finish third in both the Thyestes Handicap Chase at Gowran Park and Grand National Trial at Punchestown this season. He then returned to winning ways in a winner's chase at Down Royal in March. It's likely he'll enjoy this increased test of stamina but he'll need to improve significantly for it to compete off his current mark.

***

Kevin Blake's verdict:

Minella Cocooner proved his suitability for this type of contest when winning the Bet365 Gold Cup last year and looks to have been trained with this race in mind all season. His form ties in with Intense Raffles, who has also been laid out for this all year and looks to have serious claims. Kandoo Kid has previously shown an aptitude for these fences and should relish the stamina test, while Perceval Legallois has already had an excellent season but may well be progressive enough to keep his momentum going by running a big race in this wonderful spectacle.

1. MINELLA COCOONER

2. Intense Raffles

3. Kandoo Kid

4. Perceval Legallois