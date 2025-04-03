Grand National Festival: Gaelic Warrior brings up Willie Mullins treble with Bowl Chase success over Grey Dawning

Gaelic Warrior relished the extended distance to take the Brooklands Golden Miller Chronograph Bowl Chase for the Mullins team at Aintree.

Trained by Willie and partnered by his son and assistant Patrick, the 11/4 chance was patiently ridden as he stepped up to three miles and a furlong in the Grade One and jumped well throughout.

He made his move ahead of the home straight and was happily able to reel in Grey Dawning to make his rider the first amateur to win the contest. Stage Star took third place.

Patrick Mullins said: "It's the first time I've ever ridden on the chase track here actually and it was a pleasant surprise when I was allowed to ride him after Paul [Townend] chose Embassy Gardens.

"He settled fantastic and jumped really well and jumped pretty straight. I thought he would stay because he'd won over three miles in a novice hurdle, but you don't really know until you try open class.

"He has plenty of off days for a variety of reasons, but on a going day he's very, very good.

"Today was left-handed and good ground and they were two things we thought were Achilles heels, so maybe it just depends what side of the bed he gets out of.

"He was on his best behaviour today and when he's on his best behaviour he's very hard to beat."

Image: Gaelic Warrior leaps over a fence at Aintree under Patrick Mullins

Mullins said: "It's great that Patrick was able to get on the horse, I thought Paul would ride him, but he chose Embassy Gardens [pulled up] - and he looked fine walking in, hopefully he just hit a nerve or something.

"Patrick's main target was to get him round in one piece and then we all know he has the class.

"He didn't fire in his two previous runs and he just wasn't right for Cheltenham, but I thought we might as well run him here and it's proved more than just that."

Dan Skelton said of Grey Dawning: "He's run a blinder but I'm just gutted to get beat.

"We set our stall out to come for this race but fair play to the winner, he was dropped in, ridden quietly and what more can you say?"

Image: Grey Dawning leads the Bowl Chase field with Gaelic Warrior (pink cap) stalking in behind

Paul Nicholls said of Stage Star: "He's run really well, he put it up to them, we were always going to and he's run really well.

"We know where we'll campaign him next year, over three miles, and I'd say we'll probably start him off in the Charlie Hall [at Wetherby]. He's not one for the King George as he has to go left-handed so we'll make a plan and work around that.

"He's a good horse, he runs right to his best and that is one of his best ever runs today, I'm thrilled with him."