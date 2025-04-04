Grand National Festival: Salvator Mundi too good for Romeo Coolio in Top Novices' Hurdle tussle at Aintree

Salvator Mundi continued an extremely fruitful Aintree meeting for Willie Mullins with a straightforward success in the TrustATrader Top Novices' Hurdle.

Fifth in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last month, the Joe and Marie Donnelly-owned bay settled well for Paul Townend in mid-division throughout the nine-runner Grade One.

Cheltenham third Romeo Coolio loomed on the turned for home, but he was not able to keep pace with Salvator Mundi and he had no trouble in shaking him off to win with any amount in hand.

Mullins said: "I'd been disappointed it had taken this lad so long to win a Grade One but we changed tactics today, we decided to let him get at it and I think it worked.

"They went a real good pace, Paul settled him, he jumped well, a little to his right in the straight but Paul felt he was just correcting himself and that's a good sign, to think about doing that at a good speed.

"He ran in the Triumph for us last year but that was just practice for this year. He thinks he's faster than he is I think. A bit more racing will settle him down, I hope.

"I'm not sure if we'll go over fences next year, they might actually make him an easier ride.

Image: Salvator Mundi always travelled well en route to victory in the Top Novices' Hurdle

"He is a horse I have always thought a lot about and when we bought him he was second to Sir Gino in Auteuil.

"As it turns out I rang Joe and Marie Donnelly about Salvator Mundi and Nicky Henderson was on the other line ringing about Sir Gino. Joe and Marie ended up with the first and second and there's a bit of competition to see who is best. At the moment Sir Gino is winning but we're going to catch up, I think."

Paddy Power make the winner a 16/1 chance for next year's Arkle and 25/1 for the Champion Hurdle.

Gordon Elliott said of Romeo Coolio: "He ran a great race again on ground that is probably as quick as he wants it.

"He ran a great race, the winner was very good and our lad is a horse to go chasing next season. The way he jumps, he'll be great.

"We'll get him home and see how he is, but I imagine he won't do much more this year."