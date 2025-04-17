Today on Sky Sports Racing: Racing from Ripon and Ffos Las

We have competitive racing over both codes on Thursday afternoon with action from Ripon and Ffos Las, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.42 Ripon - Dakota Gold and Wobwobwob clash in feature

Michael Dod's Dakota Gold tops the weights in the Armstrong Memorial Handicap as he makes his seasonal reappearance at the grand old age of 11. A 16-time winner, he ended last season with an excellent second in the Catterick Dash and must be considered off just one pound higher.

Wobwobwob struggled to land a blow on his final few starts of the season and will need to return to the form that saw him score off three pounds lower at Thirsk in May.

Aberama Gold has been running well in lesser company, while last year's winner Fortamour will be popular as he bids for a seventh course success.

3.10 Ripon - Catterick winner Green Pursuit faces Far Above The Law

Green Pursuit won despite not handling the track when getting off the mark at Catterick and shapes as though he could have plenty more to give as he lines up in the Ripon Silver Bowl Handicap on his second start for new connections.

Far Above The Law rates the chief threat for Alice Haynes. Having got off the mark in maiden company at Chepstow in May, the son of Far Above shaped with promise in several handicaps and looks weighted to go close under Kieran O'Neill.

Lord Roxby drops in class for Nigel Tinkler, while Cairdeas cannot be ruled out on his first start since undergoing a gelding operation.

6.45 Ffos Las - Klic Boum and Another Fine Mess headline

Klic Boum, often well supported, has caught the eye with a string of placed finishes this season and he looks weighted to go close off a mark of 100 in the Adept GRP Cabinets Handicap Hurdle.

Jeremy Scott's Another Fine Mess broke his duck over hurdles when keeping on well at Warwick in February and a similar effort would he him in the mix, especially if able to settle better under Bryan Carver.

Others to note include Goblet Of Fire who ended last season with a third at Wetherby and remains lightly raced in this sphere.

Best of the rest

4.50 Ripon

The Outlaw and Last Shamardal are both chasing hat-tricks in the Spreadex Get £60 In Free Bets Handicap at Ripon and have both looked progressive on the all-weather but will have a few questions to answer as they switch to turf.

Flagon Dry is another last-time-out winner who seems to be on an upward curve and is related to the smart Dragon Leader, so it would be no surprise to see him prove better than his opening mark.

1.30 ParisLongchamp

There is a fascinating renewal of the Prix du Louvre as the unbeaten Pure Legend takes on a host of potentially smart performers.

Dos Mukasan is two from three, Boniface won first time out and made a nice reappearance at Chantilly, Sir Tommy Cen won his first two and wasn't disgraced in Group company and Zarraf was a surprise winner of what could prove to be a warm maiden at Saint-Cloud on his sole outing.

Alcantor's half-sister Reine De Medicis looks to enhance her credentials, having chased home Zarigana on debut and then made a nice step forward to get off the mark at Deauville.

Ultrafragola looks to make amends for her recent defeat when she was well supported to double up at Saint-Cloud. It was off the back of a good break so better could be expected.