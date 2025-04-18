Today on Sky Sports Racing: Easter Classic headlines All-Weather Championships finals day

It's All-Weather Championships finals day! Gosforth Park opens its gates for its feature Flat meeting of the year, with seven contests scheduled - live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.07 Newcastle - Glen Buck and Smart Hero feature in Easter Classic

Roger Varian saddles Glen Buck who took his career record to four wins from five starts when running away with a Southwell event in February and looks the one to beat if able to step forward under a 8lb penalty. Jack Mitchell keeps the ride on this six-year-old, who steps slightly down in trip to a mile and two furlongs.

Smart Hero has progressed with each start and his trainer James Tate has high hopes for this improving four-year-old. Providing he stays the extra distance; he should be in the mix.

Andrew Balding's course and distance victor Old Harrovian completes the shortlist under Oisin Murphy, having scored readily over course and distance back in January.

3.00 Newcastle - Roi De France and Storm Star headline Mile championship

The Andrew Balding team have made a splendid start to the campaign, and he has several big chances on the afternoon.

Storm Star has obvious claims as he seeks a hat-trick after a pair of course and distance wins on his last two starts. Up just 5lb for the later of those, he can take high order under Jason Watson in this BetMGM All-Weather Championships Mile Handicap.

Oisin Murphy teams up with the John and Thady Gosden-trained Roi De France, who rates the chief danger. The Sea The Stars four-year-old shaped with promise when third over 7f at Kempton and will be suited to the return to a mile.

Plenty have chances including the in-form pair of Destructive and Symbol Of Light.

3.35 Newcastle - Fivethousandtoone and Marshman clash in Sprint

Fivethousandtoone produced a sparkling performance to take this race for Andrew Balding last year and must go close off a 3lb higher mark. Now with Tim Easterby, he looked to have been campaigned with this BetUK All-Weather Sprint Handicap in mind.

Karl Burke's Marshman will top the weights under Clifford Lee and must be feared as he reverts to handicap company having finished an eye-catching third in the Listed Cammidge Trophy.

Diligent Harry is worth a mention with first-time blinkers, while James Fanshawe pops cheekpieces on the useful Willem Twee.

Best of the rest

The Andrew Balding team have been in red-hot form recently, and field Royal Playwright in the Listed BetMGM Burradon Stakes at 1.15pm. He disappointed in the Futurity back in October but could well bounce back here at Newcastle under champion jockey Oisin Murphy.

At 1.50pm, So Darn Hot will look to land the hat-trick in a nice renewal of the BetMGM All-Weather 3 Year Old Championships Handicap. Also lining up here is the uber consistent Humam, as well as fellow treble-seeker Berkshire Whisper - both of whom go for Andrew Balding.

Cloud Cover is likely to go off a short priced favourite for the 2.25pm BetMGM Fillies' And Mares' Championships Handicap, with Clifford Lee booked in the plate for the James Tate yard. Later on the card, Roaring Legend and Wonder Legend look likely prospects for the BetUK All-Weather Championships Marathon Handicap at 4.42pm.

Billy Loughnane heads to Lingfield for a full book of rides as he looks to clinch the All-Weather Championship jockeys' title.

Internationally...

Francis-Henri Graffard fields a strong duo in the 2.10pm Group 3 Auguste Rodin Coolmore Prix Cleopatre - namely Benamira and Tajlina. The former runner dons the Aga Khan colours and looked a nice type when last seen at this venue back in March.

Earlier on the card, Andre Fabre saddles King Estoteric in the Prix Pas de Deux at 1.35pm. This horse is by Kingman out out of Esoterique - the 2015 winner of the Sun Chariot Stakes.

Watch every race from Newcastle and Lingfield, live on Sky Sports Racing...