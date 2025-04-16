Craven Stakes: Field Of Gold 3/1 favourite for the 2,000 Guineas after dazzling at Newmarket

Field Of Gold shot to the head of the betting for the Betfred 2,000 Guineas with a dazzling display in the bet365 Craven Stakes at Newmarket.

Field Of Gold produces dazzling Craven display

John and Thady Gosden's son of Kingman had shaped with real promise as a two-year-old, winning the Group Three Solario Stakes before finishing the year competing in Group One company.

Putting his Classic credentials to the test on his first start at three, he was sent off the 100-30 favourite in the hands of Kieran Shoemark who rode the strapping grey with supreme confidence.

Exiting the famous Rowley Mile dip, Shoemark just had to pause his challenge momentarily, but soon slipped his mount into top gear as he surged past the likes of eventual second Wimbledon Hawkeye and third-placed Aomori City for the most impressive of victories.

He returned a three-and-a-half-length verdict over James Owen's Wimbledon Hawkeye, as Gosden senior - who has so far never won the 2000 Guineas - picked up the Craven for the first time since 1993.

Field Of Gold was subsequently made favourite to do what his illustrious sire could not manage and claim the opening Classic of the year, with the colt's success also strengthening the hand of owners Juddmonte after the Greenham triumph of Andrew Balding's Jonquil and the win of Harry Charlton's Cosmic Year over the past week.

Sajir strikes for master trainer Fabre on the Rowley Mile

Sajir landed a blow for France with an excellent display in the Blandford Bloodstock Abernant Stakes at Newmarket.

Trained by Andre Fabre, the Prince Faisal-owned colt was a winner at Chantilly on his first start of the year last month and having skipped a trip to Dubai for the Al Quoz Sprint, travelled to Newmarket to gauge his credentials in an open division.

Image: Sajir wins the Abernant at Newmarket

Always travelling smartly in the hands of Oisin Murphy as Karl Burke's Lethal Levi led a field of seven along, the champion jockey had to show patience as he waited for a gap to appear but soon put his match fitness to good use in the closing furlong.

Well backed as the 2-1 joint-favourite, Sajir finished half a length clear of Kevin Ryan's fast-finishing stable newcomer Grand Grey, as Fabre registered his 26th success on the Rowley Mile.

Ted Voute, racing adviser to the owner, said: "This is a nice start to this season for him. He started like this last year and then he got an abscess in his near hind leg. It kept opening up during the season and he kept not quite firing, although he'd run well each time.

"After he won in France last month we wanted to go to Dubai for the Al Quoz, but we just didn't feel he was battle-hardened enough. Andre came up with the plan of coming here and it would make a bit more of a man of him.

"We've had our eyes set on trying to make a stallion out of him at some point, either over six or seven furlongs, and Oisin said he wouldn't be out of place in the six-furlong race at Ascot (Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes). From a stallion point of view that's maybe where we ought to aim, but it will be decided by Prince Faisal and Andre.

"We've also got York we can look at (City of York Stakes), as long as we can convince Andre to leave Deauville alone!"

High Stock pleases with winning Wood Ditton debut

High Stock was another early-season winner for Andrew Balding when making a taking debut to claim the bet365 Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes at Newmarket.

The one-mile event for unraced three-year-olds has the capability to throw up some talented winners and the son of Dubawi could have a bright future ahead of him judged on his professional opening display.

It was Archie Watson's Spy Kingdom in the Qatar Racing silks that led the field along under Oisin Murphy, but on the stands side High Stock was moving into contention stylishly as the race began to unfold in the hands of David Probert.

To his credit Spy Kingdom refused to lie down as the duo moved clear in the closing stages, but High Stock was always getting the better of his rival and edged his way victory at odds of 11-2.

Balding said: "He's a horse we like a lot, I thought it might be a bit sharp for him today because he's going to stay further in time, but David gave him a lovely ride and he just got it done.

"I don't know about that (a Classic trial next). He's not in the Dante or anything and there's always Royal Ascot if we need more time and I think that's more likely.

Image: High Stock wins the Wood Ditton at Newmarket

"There were a lot of good looking, well-bred horses in the race today so there's every chance it will work out and our horse should improve for the run.

"He's done half what some of the others have done at home really because he had a few niggles last year, but we've always liked him and I think we'll try a bit further next time."