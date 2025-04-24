Today on Sky Sports Racing: Bangor-on-Dee and ParisLongchamp

We have racing from both codes this Thursday with Bangor-on-Dee and ParisLongchamp hosting competitive action, live on Sky Sports Racing...

6.40 Bangor-on-Dee - Some Scope, Big City Roller and Erne River clash

Some Scope has enjoyed a mixed season, winning the Rowland Meyrick at Wetherby over Christmas before struggling to land a blow on his subsequent three starts. Richard Hobson's seven-year-old is just one pound higher than that previous success, and a return to form cannot be ruled out in the Good Luck Wrexham A.F.C Handicap Chase with Freddie Mitchell claiming three-pounds.

Charlie Longsdon's Big City Roller got off the mark on his chasing debut when easily scoring at this track in February and he rates an obvious danger as he steps up to three miles.

Erne River ran a creditable third in a hot Aintree handicap on his last start and a similar effort should see him involved here.

7.10 Bangor-on-Dee - Fandabidozi and Dance And Glance feature

The Gary Hanmer-trained Fandabidozi doubled his tally over hurdles when landing a course and distance event earlier this month, and a five-pound penalty might not stop him following up in the Bangor-On-Dee Congratulates Champion Jockey Sean Bowen Handicap Hurdle.

Dance And Glance showed a likeable attitude when seeing off Fasol at Taunton last month and, providing a sound surface, he can go close on this handicap debut.

Of the others, Dan Skelton saddles Queens Wish who will need to bounce back from a heavy defeat at Warwick if she's to land this, while last-time victor Crystal Glance is another for the shortlist.

4.13 ParisLongchamp - Zalari and Epson Blue Cen seek Listed prize

The Prix du Pont Neuf looks a cracking Listed affair where the in-form Francis Henri Graffard saddles Zalari. A son of Kodiac, he stepped forward from his debut to win impressively at Chantilly and deserves a crack at this company.

Epson Blue Cen is another who heads up in class after winning nicely on his first start for trainer Henri-Francois Devin. He showed a good level of form as a two-year-old and will be hoping to gain some black type.

Andre Fabre's maiden winner Tolebi rates best of the rest.

Best of the rest

Dan Skelton saddles six at Bangor

With the Trainers' Championship on the line, Dan Skelton sends six runners to Bangor-on-Dee…

5.10 - Ronnies Rules

6.10 - Chuggy

6.40 - Sail Away

7.10 - Queens Wish

7.40 - Mokoro

8.10 - Yhprum's Law