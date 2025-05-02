Newmarket tips: John Gosden's Green Impact backed for glory in 2000 Guineas Classic

Kate Tracey, Sam Boswell and Declan Rix return in search of winners across a massive weekend of racing on the latest episode of Weekend Winners.

On Saturday afternoon, all eyes will be on Newmarket for the first British Classic of the season - the 2000 Guineas.

Ten runners are set to go to post over the mile at Headquarters, with Field Of Gold well-fancied early in the market for the John Gosden and Juddmonte combination.

Kate Tracey...

"I feel like this price about Field Of Gold will divide people. It's unoriginal, but he is the horse to beat, so I think why deviate from that? The only English Classic that the great John Gosden is yet to win is the 2000 Guineas, whereas he's farmed races like the St Leger in the past. The Craven win is the reason you want to side with him, he was so impressive over the likes of Wimbledon Hawkeye.

Image: Field Of Gold ran out an impressive winner of the Craven Stakes at Newmarket

"He travelled oh so well throughout the race and then pulled way inside the final furlong. It wasn't that well run a contest so he had to come from further back, continuing to change his course of direction throughout - although he was getting plenty of cover from the wind that day. He is a big horse who appears to have grown into his frame and is likely to go on improving."

Sam Boswell...

"You wonder if Jessica Harrington's Green Impact has been overlooked. She shouldn't be, given she's incredibly capable as a trainer. I'm a bit surprised there hasn't been more talk in the lead-up about this horse. For all Field Of Gold was very impressive last time out, you have to remember John Gosden's record in the race - not to say that's a reason Field Of Gold can't win - and Craven winners have a two-out-of-50 success rate in the 2000 Guineas.

"At 16/1, I'll definitely be having an each-way play on Green Impact. I also thought Wimbledon Hawkeye was a big price as well but hopefully plenty of the horses here take a step forward."

Declan Rix...

"Field Of Gold is absolutely the right favourite - I thought he was sensational in the Craven. I did notice he has a crossed noseband on him now which maybe gives Kieran Shoemark a little more control, given he's always been a strong traveller. The way he carried Kieran through the race was so impressive but we haven't got the biggest of fields [for this 2000 Guineas] and I think six of the runners are making their seasonal debuts and they're all horses to the fore in the market. There's plenty of unknowns, maybe just enough to steer away from him at 7/4.

"I just think Green Impact is interesting, both physically and on pedigree. Jessie Harrington described him as a "big, lanky teenager" in the build-up to this race and he's really filled out over the winter. He's progressed and I just thought he was a thoroughly likeable professional, a really mentally mature horse. The form when he won the KPMG Champions Juvenile has worked out and I thought it was a good performance on the clock as well. He could ideally be a 10-furlong horse in time but I think he's deceptively quick and classy. He'll be nice and prominent - a ride I like at Newmarket - and if the vibes about him are right he should be shorter than 16s.

