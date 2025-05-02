Hollie Doyle's exclusive blog: Duty First stands 'strong chance' in 1000 Guineas at Newmarket

Our ambassador bids for a second Classic when she rides Duty First in Sunday's 1000 Guineas. She discusses her chances and previews her other weekend mounts.

Duty can be first in fillies' Classic

It's so exciting to be heading to the Betfred 1000 Guineas (3.35) at Newmarket on Sunday with a strong chance on my boss Archie Watson's filly Duty First.

I haven't sat on her at home recently, but she's been thriving since running away with the Fred Darling at Newbury on her first start of the year. That performance put down a serious marker for the Classic and also gives her a fitness advantage over the three fillies ahead of her in the market, who all head to the race without a 'prep' run.

I'm happy with my draw in stall six, next to Aidan O'Brien's Lake Victoria, and I am convinced the step up to 1m can bring out even more improvement. The fact that she has form on the track in the Group 2 Rockfel Stakes will also stand her in good stead.

A second Classic win following my breakthrough in the French Oaks on Nashwa three years ago would be a dream come true and I honestly believe Victorious Racing's filly has the talent to make it happen, given a smooth passage.

Sky's the limit in Listed return

A busy weekend begins at Goodwood on Saturday with a nice ride in the Listed Goodwood racingclub.com Conqueror Fillies' Stakes (2.00).

I partner Ralph Beckett's promising Without Parole filly Sea To Sky, who makes her seasonal re-appearance after showing a high level of ability in three starts as a two-year-old.

She dominated a Newmarket novice over a mile on her second start and achieved valuable black type by finishing third in Listed company over seven furlongs at Newbury in October. Stepping back up in trip should be ideal and she's already proven on the expected quick ground.

Westerton back off a fair mark

I sat on Westerton on the home gallops a couple of weeks ago and have been looking forward to his return to the track in the Future Of Racehorse Ownership At racingclub.com Handicap (3.55) at Goodwood.

Alan King's five-year-old hasn't run on the Flat since finishing a good third in a hot handicap at the Northumberland Plate Festival at Newcastle last summer but retains plenty of talent.

He was smart enough to beat John and Thady Gosden's subsequent Group winner Middle Earth in a Sandown maiden as a three-year-old, of course. A more recent spell over hurdles wasn't productive but he should prove competitive back on the turf off a rating of 93.

Marbush can build on fresh return

Marbush was a bit too fresh on his return to action at Wolverhampton but is capable of better in the Racehorse Ownership From £25 At racdingclub.com Handicap (4.33) at Goodwood.

Archie Watson's three-year-old looks set for a nice campaign having been gelded since winning his novice on the All-Weather last August. The handicapper has relieved him of a few pounds and the ground will be fine for him, though the race looks particularly competitive for the grade.

Light weight favours Burke filly

Karl Burke's Diamond Katie has never been out of the first four so looks booked to go well for a stable in top form in the Great Days Out With racingclub.com Handicap (5.05) at Goodwood.

A winner at Chelmsford in January, she's run well in both handicap starts so far, chasing home an above average filly of Ollie Sangster's called Profit Refused at Wetherby last week, and gets into this off a light weight.

Fantasmic showed up well on her racecourse debut for Jack Jones and can hopefully build on that in the William Hill Restricted Maiden Stakes (3.20) at Goodwood. This three-year-old daughter of Time Test stayed on nicely over a mile at Lingfield Park in March so I'm hoping she's learned enough to be competitive in a race of some depth.

Ideal gig for Cavern Club

James Owen continues to impress as a trainer so it's great to be on his Cavern Club in the Betfred Handicap (2.55) at Newmarket on Sunday.

Image: Cavern Club is back in action

A winning hurdler, he also brings some solid Flat form to the table. I finished third on him at Southwell when he was trained by Marco Botti and he went on to win at Chester on his stable debut this time last year.

The 1m6f trip on good ground gives him every opportunity of capitalising off just 8st 6lb, receiving weight from all his rivals.

I also ride Des Donovan's Alkuwarrior in the Tattersalls Online £40,000 EBF Novice Stakes (4.45) on Sunday. He is penalised for a recent win over the same 5f trip at Yarmouth but can hopefully put his experience to good effect.

Gosden can secure first Guineas success

I think it would be great for John Gosden to add a Betfred 2000 Guineas win to his amazing CV and the impressive Field Of Gold could be the colt to set the record straight at Newmarket on Saturday (3.35).

Image: Field Of Gold

Trained by John and son Thady, Juddmonte's Kingman colt was very good in the Craven when he beat a strong field including the re-opposing Wimbledon Hawkeye so convincingly.

Dewhurst winner Shadow Of Light can run a huge race, too, even though he heads to Newmarket without a 'prep' run. William Buick has elected to ride stable companion Ruling Court but I still expect the dual Group 1 winning son of Lope De Vega to be in the shake-up.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.