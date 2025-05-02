State Man makes it a hat-trick of wins in the Punchestown Champion Hurdle

State Man produced a dominant front-running display to win his third Boodles Champion Hurdle at Punchestown, where Constitution Hill proved a huge disappointment in finishing a well-beaten fifth.

Despite suffering a second successive fall in the Aintree Hurdle, Constitution Hill was a heavily-supported 8-13 favourite to get back on the winning trail on his first trip to Ireland, but he was a spent force from before the home turn and weakened rapidly out of contention.

In contrast, State Man (9-4) - who looked to have a second Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham at his mercy when crashing out at the final obstacle at Prestbury Park in mid-March - continued to pour it on in front under Paul Townend and came home with four and three-quarter lengths in hand over Golden Ace.

Willie Mullins said: "It's the performance we always thought he had in him. In fairness to Constitution Hill, I don't think he turned up on the day. It's very hard to travel from England after having two falls and things just didn't go right for him.

"Our fella has run his true race and that's been a constant thing in his racing life, he always turns up and runs his race. It was a huge performance.

"He's just very genuine without ever being flashy. I think the cheekpieces have made him a bit flashier than he used to be. He's a lazy horse and cheekpieces just help him.

"Paul has been adamant about this horse for the last few years, people are going on about Lossiemouth and State Man - he's always thought State Man every day of the week and it's been proven.

"I think we were all waiting for this contest and it delivered. We're just delighted."