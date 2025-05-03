2000 Guineas: Ruling Court grabs Classic glory for William Buick and Charlie Appleby at Newmarket

Ruling Court, trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick, cane out on top in the Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

The choice of William Buick, the son of Justify was ridden confidently by the Godolphin No 1, with Kieran Shoemark never far behind on the John and Thady Gosden-trained Craven scorer Field Of Gold, as they raced from stalls 11 and 10 respectively.

Shoemark was still motionless as Buick was urging his mount to quicken entering the dip, where Ruling Court showed a willing response to soon head the Classic field and join stablemate Shadow Of Light, who had emerged as a real danger from those who started on the far side.

Ruling Court's stamina came to the fore as he knuckled down to fight his Dewhurst-winning stablemate in the closing stages and having beaten off that rival and Mickael Barzalona, he kept on strongly as Field Of Gold came home strongly to get within half a length of the 9-2 scorer.

Appleby - who struck with Notable Speech 12 months ago - said: "John Gosden's horse looked great, I thought, and the way he won the Craven he was the horse we all had to beat, and it's been hard for William - it was a tough call to get off a champion two-year-old (Shadow Of Light), but we all got our heads together and hopefully got the right people on the right horses.

Image: Charlie Appleby and William Buick

"Everyone had their chance in the dip to come and have a crack at it and obviously William got a nice clear run. I was delighted also with Shadow Of Light and I thought at one stage it would be a good match race going on here.

"John's horse as expected was always going to come to the party late on and he put it up to Ruling Court, but it was a great ride from William and he's a very nice horse."

He added: "You could see him as a Derby horse and that's what we had our minds set on in the winter. There will be nice healthy discussions on Derby plans.

"Ruling Court has been an exciting horse since we purchased him. We'll let the dust settle and enjoy the moment and then we'll start to map out the rest of the year out from there.

"You enjoy these days and learn to enjoy them because they're special. You can go through the season's highs and lows and I've tried to teach myself to sit back and enjoy it sometimes."

Having made the correct call by electing to ride Ruling Court, Buick was thrilled to win the opening Classic of the year for the second year running and has no doubts about the colt's suitability for Epsom.

"We had a very high opinion of this horse last year and he came into the winter and was always going to run in Dubai in the Jumeirah Guineas and he put up an amazing performance," said Buick.

"He gave me something to think about on the way back from Dubai that night. I knew we had the Dewhurst winner in the stable as well, so I've been thinking a lot for the last however many months.

"He lengthened all the way to the line, he looks like a horse who could get further in time, he's got a huge engine and that was only his fourth run. It's unbelievable.

Rumstar in Royal Ascot picture with Palace House win

Rumstar enjoyed the biggest success of his career with a taking performance in the Hong Kong Jockey Club World Pool Palace House Stakes at Newmarket.

Jonathan Portman's five-year-old won the Cornwallis over track and trip as a juvenile and ended last season by scooping Listed honours at Ascot, but put himself in the picture for all the major sprinting prizes this season with victory in this Group Three event.

Sent off at 7-1 in the hands of Robert Hornby from stall one, the son of Havana Grey moved stylishly into contention approaching the final furlong and showed plenty of speed to run down Irish raider She's Quality before asserting in the closing stages to score by a length and a quarter.

Image: Rumstar tasted success at Newmarket

Portman said: "We've very much been looking forward to running him, it seems a long time since October - he's been in fantastic form, he looks stronger this year.

"It's great to be winning in this company. When he won at Ascot we were worried it would be too soft, I think he's fine unless it's too heavy. The Rowley Mile has been very kind to me, we've won lots of nice races here. We'll be back whenever we can.

"I think we had him where we wanted him for today. Sprinters can improve with age and he's definitely stronger this year, I don't weigh them but he's definitely heavier."

Rumstar was cut to 25-1 from 50s for the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot and that could Group One event could now be on the agenda.

Portman added: "I had to ring the owner the other day to ask permission to enter him for £4,000 or whatever it was to put him in at Royal Ascot and he still hasn't recovered today, so hopefully now I've spent it we've probably got to go there now.

"Do I think he's a Group One sprinter? Probably not, but with these sprinters you never know. There'll probably be plenty from overseas, but this is where we want to be."