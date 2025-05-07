Cheshire Oaks: €1.85m filly Minnie Hauk cut to 9/1 for Oaks at Epsom after Chester May Festival success

Minnie Hauk enhanced her Classic credentials by providing trainer Aidan O'Brien with a ninth victory in the Weatherbys ePassport Cheshire Oaks.

Although none of Ballydoyle's eight previous winners of the Chester trial have gone on to claim the Betfred Oaks the following month, his 2018 runner-up Forever Together did go one better at Epsom, while the brilliant Enable completed the double for John Gosden in 2017.

Frankel filly Minnie Hauk, who finished second on her Cork debut before scoring at Leopardstown in October, was a 13/8 favourite to add her name to the roll of honour on the Roodee.

And after racing on the tail of the pacesetting Queen Of Thieves for much of the way, she finished off strongly from the home turn under Ryan Moore to score by a length from the staying-on Secret Of Love.

Paddy Power cut Minnie Hauk's Oaks odds to 9-1 from 20-1 and connections quickly confirmed her a likely runner at Epsom on June 6.

Image: Aidan O'Brien has now won a record nine Cheshire Oaks titles

Paul Smith, son of Derrick Smith, part of the Coolmore triumvirate with Michael Tabor and John Magnier, said: "I think we'll be heading to Epsom after that, Aidan always thought she'd improve a lot for this run.

"She's a kind, uncomplicated filly with a great attitude and the step up in trip obviously helped, so we'll be looking at the Oaks I would think."

He added: "Ryan was niggling a little on the way round but he said that was just to get her interested. She always responds to the jockey and that was what she did, she just kept finding.

"Aidan always says how much they learn by coming here, he picks the ones he thinks will come on the most. It's a unique track, they are so close to the crowd and they come on a ton, so he always likes to have them pointed towards here.

"We don't know if she's number one, we'll see how all the trials go in the next week or so, but she has to be in the mix."