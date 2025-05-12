Today on Sky Sports Racing: Windsor, Wolverhampton and Southwell feature

Windsor, Wolverhampton and Southwell play host to today's action - with every race live on Sky Sports Racing.

6.33 Windsor - Course and Distance specialists Aramis Grey and Amazonian Dream clash

A Monday night at Windsor would not be the same without the Rod Millman-trained Amazonian Dream, who has run at the course 14 times with three successes to his name. The six-furlong course is somewhat of a specialist's track and he seemingly takes a liking to it. Don't be surprised if he goes close in this Fitzdares Sprint Series Handicap.

Aramis Grey was somewhat of an unlucky loser for Jack Jones at Newcastle on All-Weather Championships Finals Day when being beaten by the rank outsider of the field. She was on the wrong part of the course that day and looks to get back into the winners' enclosure for the first time since February 2023. Callum Shepherd regains the ride from Rossa Ryan.

Havanagreatime was in the winners' enclosure at Newbury last time out and looks to go in again off 3lb higher under Finley Marsh. Of the others, Regal Envoy could be a force to be reckoned with having scored in three of his last four starts without finding himself in the grip of the handicapper.

7.35 Windsor - Beauld As Brass looks to score again

George Baker-trained Beauld As Brass looks to continue in fine form in this Download The Fitzdares App Now Handicap having bolted up seven days ago and backed that up with a facile success at Leicester on Saturday.

Pat Cosgrave retains the ride on this lad, who carries a 10lb penalty for his recent run of good form.

The James Owen-trained Sir Edward Lear made an impressive debut at Ripon but was well beaten in a Redcar novice the last day. He arrives here unexposed and starts life off a mark of 73. Oisin Murphy gets the leg up aboard Golden Circet for Jim and Suzi Best having run well over the course and distance five days ago. He remains here off the same mark and looks to continue his good form since joining the yard.

6.50 Wolverhampton - Scarlet Moon chases hat-trick

Scarlet Moon arrives here on the verge of a hat-trick having won by narrow margins when dead-heating and getting up by a neck. Archie Watson has found a weak enough race for him to go in again with Hollie Doyle aboard in this Free Digital Racecard At raceday-ready.com Handicap.

King Kernow has a shade of seconditis for Stan Moore and enters handicap company for the first time after another solid run in Novice company. Billy Loughnane takes the ride as he looks to get his head in-front for the first time.

The Osborne team will be hoping Ray Gun could set up an exciting week for them as they head to the Preakness Stakes at the weekend. Having been gelded, Ray Gunn has been ultra consistent and looks to continue his good run of form today. Moonlit Stage completes the quartet with Hector Crouch booked to ride.

Best of the rest

Rajaking and Topwarrior top the billing for the 5.33pm Royal Windsor Supports Developmental Races Novice Stakes, with the former runner switching to turf for the first time after a nice debut success at Chelmsford the last day. Topwarrior, who represents the King Power ownership group, broke his maiden at the second time of asking for Ralph Beckett last month and should progress further given he is a half-brother to Motorious.

Amo Racing hand a first start to Flowerhead in the 5.50pm Get Raceday Ready Restricted Maiden Fillies' Stakes at Wolverhampton. This daughter of Starman cost 35,000 guineas at a recent sale and the market could dictate her debut fortunes. Very Mindful has been somewhat unlucky when second the last twice and could go in for Hollie Doyle, who recently surpassed Hayley Turner as the most successful female jockey in British history.

At 6.03pm, Quebella looks to follow up a nice debut win in the Fitzdares Restricted Novice Stakes at Windsor. In opposition, Burj Zabeel goes for Charlie Johnston on debut whilst Andrew Balding saddles Fantasy World.

Southwell also hosts a competitive card, with seven National Hunt races in store from 2pm.

Watch every race from Windsor, Wolverhampton and Southwell, live on Sky Sports Racing.