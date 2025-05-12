Henri Matisse fends off Jonquil to land the French 2,000 Guineas in a thriller

Henri Matisse got the better of a thrilling tussle with Jonquil to claim Classic glory in the Emirates Poule d’Essai des Poulains at ParisLongchamp.

Held up off a strong gallop early on by Ryan Moore, the Wootton Bassett colt made his move from the home turn and quickly ate up the ground to grab the lead inside the final two furlongs.

Andrew Balding's Greenham Stakes winner Jonquil, who had been ridden more prominently by Oisín Murphy, managed to keep himself in the fight and briefly looked set to come out on top as the post loomed, but Henri Matisse triumphed by a head on the line.

O'Brien told Sky Sports Racing: "We were delighted. He's a horse that doesn't like to be in front too long and obviously it was a nice, even pace and we were hoping it was going to be like that because he was going to be ridden back [in the field].

"When the pace is strong and even, usually if you have the best horse you have a chance. There was going to be no traffic for everybody, but when you're riding back you're never sure you're going to get there. I'm never confident, I'm always hopeful, but Ryan gave him a brilliant ride."

O'Brien, claiming his sixth winner of the race and first since St Mark's Basilica struck gold in 2021, also saddled the third home Camille Pissarro, with the Charlie Fellowes-trained Luther not far behind in fourth.

Coral cut Henri Matisse to 6-1 from 8-1 for the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, and O'Brien added: "He could be a miler and we think that he's probably going to be a St James's Palace horse, but obviously the lads [owners] will decide that.

"Christophe [Soumillon] thought his horse [Camille Pissarro] could be a French Derby horse, so the lads will probably split them up and see what happens, but there is every chance Henri Matisse could go to Ascot for the St James's Palace."

Moore said: "They went a good gallop and it sorted the race out. He travelled very well, very comfortable, he picked up well and I always felt like he was going to win.

"He's a horse with an awful lot of ability, he was good in America last year, he was good on his comeback and I think he's getting better.

"There's a chance he'll get further, but he's pacey and he's got a lot of gears."

Henri Matisse could clash with Jonquil again at Ascot, with Balding considering both the St James's Palace and the seven-furlong Jersey Stakes.

He said: "Oisín gave him a brilliant ride. It's obviously frustrating not to win, but the horse ran a huge race. We now have quite a few options. He's entered in the Jersey Stakes and the St James's Palace Stakes - we need to figure out which race will suit him best."