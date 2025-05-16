Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newbury hosts competitive card live on Friday afternoon

Newbury is the sole venue for Friday's domestic fare live on Sky Sports Racing, with an eight-race card on the level in store from Berkshire.

2.25 Newbury - Burrito takes on Prometeo

Burrito returns from 237 days off for John and Thady Gosden for the Titan Wealth Handicap. This half-brother to Epictetus won on debut at Newmarket last June, only finding one too good on his second start at Chester. He has been gelded over the winter and the market may dictate his fortunes under Benoit de la Sayette.

Hollie Doyle gets on board Prometeo, who is looking for the four-timer after an all-out win at Southwell the last day. Marco Botti's charge has thrived on the expected good to firm ground before and will enter calculations.

Beauld As Brass has been in red-hot form lately and goes for the five-timer with Pat Cosgrave in the plate. Unsurprisingly, he must carry a 10lb penalty but the horse has a winning attitude and cannot be discounted stepping slightly down in trip.

Of the others, Chester Cup-winning jockey Harry Davies will fancy his chances of a place aboard Azahara Palace, who has been uber consistent since switching back to the turf in September 2024. Outside of the grip of the handicapper off 78, he may outrun a double-figure price for the Hughie Morrison stable.

3.00 Newbury - Godolphin duo feature in Maiden affair

Some big training and ownership operations are represented in the Arc Proud To Support Starlight Maiden Stakes. Godolphin pair Words Of Truth (Charlie Appleby) and Morris Dancer (John and Thady Gosden) are likely to see fair market support on debut, with the former a half-brother to Superlative Stakes winner Ancient Truth.

A son of Too Darn Hot, Lahoobb dons the colours of Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum, while Cheveley Park field Humidity - who is related to Holloway Boy.

Simon and Ed Crisford saddle Title Role, who flies the Magnier and Tabor flag and Valmont runner Cape Orator goes to post for Ralph Beckett.

4.45 Newbury - Crown Imperial makes debut

Waldgeist's half-brother Crown Imperial hits the racetrack for the first time in the Coolmore City Of Troy EBF Maiden Stakes, with the son of Frankel likely to top the market for William Haggas given he holds an Irish Derby entry.

He is not the only Frankel progeny featured here, with the Shadwell-owned Altareq looking to show further progression after finishing third at Chelmsford last time.

Valiance was purchased for 410,000 guineas by the Wathnan Racing operation and their three-year-old makes a first start for Haggas here, with Davies taking the ride.

