French 1000 Guineas: Zarigana keeps Classic title after Shes Perfect's team fail in appeal against interference

Zarigana is keeping the French 1000 Guineas title after a failed appeal from connections of Shes Perfect against her demotion due to interference.

France's star filly Zarigana was awarded the race, known locally as the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches, at ParisLongchamp after the Charlie Fellowes-trained Shes Perfect was demoted following a stewards' inquiry.

Shes Perfect, owned by the Basher Watts Racing syndicate, passed the post a nose in front but was deemed to have caused interference after veering to her left on the run-in towards Aidan O'Brien's Exactly and eventual runner-up Zarigana.

Zarigana's rider Mickael Barzalona lodged an objection after the race and, following an inquiry, the result was changed.

Fellowes: Gutting, but maybe there'll be a rematch at Ascot!

"I didn't really know what to expect, I think it was a really difficult decision to make," Fellowes told the PA news agency.

"You only have to look at the comments on social media, it really was 50-50. Some thought it was incredibly harsh and some thought it was a fair outcome.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"That was probably a fair reflection on the incident, the front-on camera looks awful but from the camera behind and overhead it looks as if she's done very little.

"It was a very, very hard case and I'm sure it wasn't a decision that was taken lightly.

"Obviously I'm absolutely gutted, it's a very big deal for my yard. I've got 40 horses in and to win a Classic, a Group One, is huge for us and to have it taken away under these circumstances is difficult.

Image: Charlie Fellowes is now deciding between Royal Ascot and the French Oaks for Shes Perfect

"In those Group Ones we just don't seem to have much luck, you only have to go back to Prince Of Arran in his third attempt at the Melbourne Cup.

"It's gutting, but I completely respect the decision and maybe there'll be a rematch at Ascot in June.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Vanessa Ryle says she is 'heartbroken' for the Charlie Fellowes team but 'not surprised' to see their French 1000 Guineas appeal dismissed.

"If I had a pound for every time someone has messaged me since last Sunday saying 'at least you know you have a good filly on your hands' I would be a very rich man!

"It is true, we've got a very talented filly and wherever she runs next she's going to be one of the favourites for a big race. Whether that's the Prix de Diane or the Coronation we haven't decided, but she's a filly to really look forward to for the rest of the season.

"It's an amazing story and the ownership group are fantastic. She couldn't have taken the race in France any better, she's fresh and well and raring to go again."