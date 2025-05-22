Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ffos Las, Wolverhampton, Yarmouth and ParisLongchamp feature live on Thursday

There is a little bit of everything on Thursday with Ffos Las, Wolverhampton, Yarmouth and ParisLongchamp all hosting fixtures live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.55 Yarmouth - 1,400,000gns breeze-up purchase Silent Applause debuts for Godolphin

Charlie Appleby targeted the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes last year with Age Of Kings who was sent off at short odds to win the six-furlong contest. He then went off at 10/3 for the Chesham at Royal Ascot and Appleby will be hoping Silent Applause can follow suit. He cost a whopping 1.4m guineas as a breeze-up last month and makes his first start. He is nothing to shout about pedigree wise but must be respected given his price tag.

Manchester United fans were busy in Bilbao on Wednesday evening, and they will be hoping for a better performance from the George Boughey-trained Amorim who could be very popular here. He cost 500,000gns as a yearling and is a half-brother to Jonathan Portman's smart sprinter Rumstar. Billy Loughnane takes the ride.

Ryan Moore has a rare ride for Roger Varian, but in some familiar colours, as Paul Smith's Peel Park is set to make his debut. Picked up for 350,000gns, the son of Mehmas is bred to be smart - out of a Frankel mare - and looks to have plenty of stamina on the dam's side of the pedigree, but must be precocious enough to be making his debut here.

Front Line Fury is a half-brother to Maw Lam and Postmodern represents powerful connections with a smart pedigree, so it makes for a fascinating contest.

3.35 Ffos Las - Sir Galahad and Roxanne look to make it a hat-trick of wins

It is not often, in the middle of the summer jumps campaign, that two unbeaten novices clash, however, the exciting pair Sir Galahad and Roxanne are set to lock horns in the Welcome To The World Idris Phillips Novices' Hurdle.

The Olly Murphy-trained Sir Galahad has made the perfect start to his hurdling career, making it two from two in impressive fashion at Stratford two weeks ago, despite only managing an official rating of 69 on the Flat for James Ferguson. He was a very warm order to remain unbeaten last time but the manner he did it in was impressive and suggested there could be much more to come with Sean Bowen in the stirrups.

Fans of the Police will be hoping Roxanne can make it three from three over obstacles for Dan Skelton. She managed to achieve a rating of 80 on the Flat and kept her 100 per cent record over hurdles with a comfortable victory at Newton Abbot. Miss Heidi Palin takes off a valuable seven pounds and she seems to be going the right way.

Adrian Wintle has been in red-hot form on the Flat in recent weeks and he will be hoping Millsbridge can convert that success to hurdles, but he looks up against it on all known form.

6.30 Wolverhampton - Kitty Furnival, Haku and Sax Appeal feature

Kitty Furnival has been an admirable servant for the Simon and Ed Crisford team, running nine times and has only been out of the first three on two occasions. She has progressed from a rating of 80 to a career-high mark of 87 and was only narrowly denied by a subsequent winner off one pound lower last time out. She lines up in the Get Raceday Ready Handicap and sets a solid standard.

The Mark Loughnane-trained Haku has proven to be another useful type on his day and has hit the frame on nearly half of his 33 starts to date, becoming a familiar face on the all-weather scene. He lines up here after bumping into the subsequent Chester Cup second, Caballo De Mar, last time out, where he conceded eight pounds to that capable rival. He has been dropped two pounds for that run and should be ready to fire despite being just one pound above his last winning mark.

Sax Appeal racked up a hat-trick of wins in February and will be looking to return to the winners' enclosure for Joe Fanning and Charlie Johnston. The handicapper has decided to give him some respite, after three lesser efforts since March and arrives here with a rating just two pounds above his last winning mark.

Isle Of Sark and Shahbaz complete the quintet.

Best of the rest -

2.05 Ffos Las -

Given the naming of this race, the Francky Du Berlais Novices' Handicap Chase, you would imagine the Bowens will be eager to land this contest having shared in some wonderful days out with the late chaser. James and Mickey Bowen combine with King Roly in what looks a tough contest considering there are only three runners.

Things went awry last time out but Bond Broker has won three of his last four and could resume his progression for Harry Cobden and Paul Nicholls.

Handlethekettle completes the trio and looks another contender with a good deal of potential for Jamie Snowden and Gavin Sheehan.

3.25 Yarmouth -

Staya was purchased for 375,000gns from the breeze-ups in April and represents some top connections.

Michael Bell is having a good spell and Oliaku represents him here having been picked up from that same sale for 275,000gns, Kieran Shoemark takes the spin.

This is something of a reunion for these young fillies as the Raphael Freire-trained Yellow Diamonds was bought for 170,000gns from the same sale and looks another likely candidate for Amo Racing.

Hollie Doyle and Archie Watson combine with Duskaura who is from a good Cheveley Park family.

Acceptance, Bosh Soldier and Kuiama complete the line-up.

3.38 ParisLongchamp - Listed Prix de Montretout

It may only have Listed status but the Prix de Montretout features some high-class horses with Haatem, Marhaba Ya Sanafi and Quddwah all featuring, plus the prolific types Narkez, Siam Paragon and Start Of Day.

4.13 ParisLongchamp - Prix Hocquart

The high-class Calandagan took the Group Three Prix Hocquart last season before going on to bigger and better things.

This year the usual suspects - Francis-Henri Graffard, Andre Fabre, Jean-Claude Rouget and co - are all well represented with Asmarani, Avide, Golden Weaver, Lazio, Lifetimes, Rafale Design and Zekret rating as fascinating contenders.