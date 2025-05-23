Today on Sky Sports Racing: Action from Bath and Worcester live on Friday

There is competitive action from Bath and Worcester on Friday afternoon as well as French racing from Saint-Cloud, live on Sky Sports Racing...

2.15 Bath - Alkuwarrior faces newcomers in tricky two-year-old contest

The Des Donovan-trained Alkuwarrior drops down in class for the Silvershine Turf Services EBF Novice Stakes following a good run in better company at Newmarket and he should find this more to his liking, if he can dictate as he did for his win at Yarmouth over the flying five furlongs. He is drawn well and gets five pounds off from the in-form Ryan Kavanagh, so if he can put his experience to good use, he could make these go some.

Archie Watson sends out Mehmas colt Fortification for his debut for Wathnan Racing who forked out £350,000 for him at the breeze-ups. This should not take a lot of winning and if he can handle the occasion first time up, he should go well for James Doyle.

America bumped into a potentially very smart type at Yarmouth on debut but showed plenty of promise herself that day and could take a nice step forward for that experience.

4.00 Bath - Four promising fillies bid to get off mark in interesting contest

Things have not quite gone to plan for the £105,000-purchase Nuptown Girl just yet but she has bumped into some smart types at Kempton and Ascot and could still prove better than she has shown so far. She lines up in the Download The At The Races App Fillies' Novice Stakes and should prove hard to beat for Charles Hills and Rob Hornby.

Pergola was slow to get away on debut for William Haggas but made some nice late progress despite running green and, with that behind her, they will be hopeful of a more professional performance here.

The Kevin Philippart De Foy-trained Bintnouf is bred to be useful, by Justify and out of a sister to Found, and did not do an awful lot wrong on debut behind more experience fillies. Better will be expected here.

Bosphorus Rose has finished third in all her three starts so far and bumped into a subsequent Listed winner on her penultimate start, but has not been seen since November and may need this. If she is raring to go, the new trip of 1m 2f should be in her favour and she is not without a chance for a shrewd operator in Sir Mark Prescott.

5.57 Worcester - I'm A Starman chases three-timer at Worcester

The veteran I'm A Starman chases a hat-trick in the 2m 7f Betting.Bet Free Bets Handicap Hurdle following a pair of victories over a little further at Warwick and Carlisle. He is rarely out of the shake-up and Harry Cobden retains the ride, so another bold bid can be expected for Mark Rimell.

The Jeremy Scott-trained Native Moon returns to action after a little break and was last seen getting off the mark in good fashion at Ascot at the end of March. For a seven-year-old, he has only had the 10 runs, so there could well be more to come.

The prolific Chemical Warfare goes back to hurdling after a successful stint of chasing. He has a 12-pound lower mark to contend with over the smaller obstacles and, if on song, he should be competitive once more for Jack Tudor and David Pipe.

Watch all the action from Bath and Worcester live on Sky Sports Racing.