Aidan O'Brien discusses Derby plans with Delacroix in pole position to lead Ballydoyle team

Ryan Moore appears increasingly likely to side with Delacroix over stablemate The Lion In Winter in Saturday's Betfred Derby, with a final decision on his Epsom mount to be made before Wednesday lunchtime.

However, Delacroix - who has impressed in winning each of his two starts at Leopardstown so far this season - hardened as Derby favourite after trainer Aidan O'Brien said last week: "I would imagine Ryan will find it hard not to ride him."

On a media call hosted by the Jockey Club on Tuesday, O'Brien was again asked if he expected Moore to side with the son of Dubawi, and said: "I think so, it's very hard to know and obviously he doesn't have to make up his mind until 1pm tomorrow [Wednesday].

"Ryan will always ride the horse he thinks he has the best chance, that's always been his way regardless and that's the way it has to be.

"Ryan rides the horse we think is going to win, sometimes we're right and sometimes we're wrong, but he looks at their ability, where they are, the suitability of the horse for the race and tries to get on the one he thinks is going to win.

"Obviously no one gets that right all the time, so we'll just have to see how it goes."

On whether he would try to sway Moore in one direction or another, he added: "No, I think you have to be very clear-thinking all the time, you have to make calculated decisions all the time and you can't let your heart rule your head. That's what we always try to do really."

O'Brien plans to fire a three-pronged assault in his bid for an 11th Derby success, with Delacroix and The Lion In Winter set to be joined by Chester Vase winner Lambourn. Wayne Lordan and Colin Keane will ride the two horses passed over by Moore.

Delacroix has been ridden positively in his last couple of races and O'Brien expects similar tactics to be employed this weekend, saying: "I'd imagine so, that will be Ryan's decision if he rides him. He's a straightforward horse and uncomplicated we think, so I would imagine if he does ride him he'll probably ride him forward. He'll decide that himself when the gates open.

"His sister by Galileo [Grateful] got a mile and six [furlongs] well and as everybody knows he's by Dubawi. You never know until you do it, but we always thought there was a good chance that he would get the mile and a half."

While The Lion In Winter appears likely to line up as the Ballydoyle second string, O'Brien believes he will take a big step forward from his Dante performance.

He added: "We think he's made good progress since York, which we obviously thought he would. He was only just ready to start that day and you're probably better off in a trial knowing that you're going to come forward and everything goes wrong, rather than running in a trial when you think you're fit and everything goes right.

"He was a bit fresh and a bit behind fitness-wise but everything has gone well since, we got a run into him, it looked like he was going to get a mile and a quarter well, he got a little bit of interference in the straight and Ryan looked after him. If he hadn't got that he might have been third and if he hadn't have run a little bit keen early he might have been closer.

"This is only going to be his second run and you'd imagine whatever he does he's going to come forward again."