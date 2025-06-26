Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lincoln hero Godwinson makes comeback

After seeing off Oliver Show by the finest of margins in the Flat season curtain-raiser, Godwinson makes his comeback for the William Haggas team in this afternoon's feature from Newcastle.

Lincoln winner Godwinson is the headline act for this Jenningsbet In Kippax Seaton Delaval Handicap at Newcastle.

The William Haggas-trained five-year-old landed a bit of a gamble when claiming the Lincoln on his return in March and has strong chances of following up this 5lb higher mark as he switches to the all-weather.

Boiling Point, a Listed winner when trained by Roger Varian last season, has been beaten in Group company on his last couple of outings and looks dangerous on this handicap debut for Karl Burke.

Of the others, Ed Dunlop's Superposition has two wins from three starts on this surface and is taken to leave his recent turf form well behind, while Tribal Chief is another for the shortlist, stepping back to a mile after an unsuccessful foray to ParisLongchamp last month.

3.10 Newcastle - Penzance and Ashariba look to bounce back

An open renewal of the Jenningsbet In Belmont Handicap sees Penzance and Ashariba bid to bounce back.

Michael Appleby's Penzance is a five-time winner on the all-weather but has struggled to replicate those performances on the turf this summer. He looks well-handicapped on the pick of his 2024 form and should be in the mix from stall one.

David Menuisier saddles Ashariba, who is unbeaten in two starts on the all-weather and will be expected to strip fitter for her recent reappearance at Epsom.

Both Royal Approval's career wins have come over this course and distance and his trainer Andrew Balding reaches for first-time cheekpieces. Of the others, Wadacre Gomez enters calculations, having outran his odds when second in Handicap company at Chelmsford recently. Jason Hart - who has a 21 per cent strike rate over the last 14 days - takes the ride.

4.20 Newcastle - Ibn Altheeb and Homestrait seek first success

Brian Ellison's Homestrait has finished runner-up on his first three outings over five furlongs and he steps up to seven for this probio-energy.com Energy:Reborn Restricted Maiden Stakes, attempting to break his maiden under Ben Robinson.

Ibn Altheeb was far too green when finishing second on his first start at Beverley and with that experience behind him, he could go close in this similar contest for David Loughnane.

Hakim Adraar debuts for Alice Haynes and Tom Marquand, while Zoumluzzi will hope to build on his third at York the last day. Jennys Palace could be one to watch on debut, being a half-sister to the useful Sea King.

