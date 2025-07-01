Today on Sky Sports Racing: Brighton hosts six-race card live on Tuesday

Brighton is the venue for Tuesday's sole domestic meeting live on Sky Sports Racing, with six races scheduled from 2.40pm.

3.40 Brighton - Course-specialist Uncle Dick headlines

A trappy looking Star Sports Brighton Owners Series Handicap over a mile sees many holding claims, having either ran well recently or won. H Key Lails is a good place to start - he scored at Chelmsford last time but is yet to win on the turf from 12 attempts and has it all to prove on this surface for Michael Attwater.

Luke Catton rides Buy The Dip who handles Brighton well, notching up two wins here along with several placed efforts. However, a mark of 63 could prove difficult to win from.

Veteran Poetic Force looked better than ever over seven furlongs here last time but had not won for two years prior to that, so comes with obvious risks attached.

Preference is therefore with the course specialist Uncle Dick who has fallen to a dangerous mark of 68 and is now back at a track where he seeks his eighth success for Windsor Castle-winning duo Eve Johnson Houghton and Charlie Bishop.

4.40 Brighton - Twilight Guest chases four-timer

In-form five-year-old Twilight Guest arrives on the south coast having won his last three starts - including twice over course and 1m 2f distance. He looks the one to beat with useful claimer Tommie Jakes offsetting the 5lb penalty in the Star Sports Handicap.

Night Bear was unlucky at Brighton last time when finishing a respectable third and would have gone much closer if not for suffering clear interference. The handicapper left his mark untouched, and he is fancied to run well for track-specialist Tony Carroll.

Chourmo has won at the track three times and is now 2lb below his last winning mark which came at Newmarket in November and is another likely to go close under usual pilot John Egan.

Palazzo Persico and Manila Mist complete the line-up, with Jim Crowley riding the latter for the first time.

5.15 Brighton - Play Me, Manton Road and Amor Cordis feature

Play Me had not been in great form since switching from George Boughey to Jim Boyle but showed promise on his last start over seven furlongs, when finishing third at Salisbury. He has been edging down the weights and could be competitive off a mark of 60 in the closing Streamline Always Leading The Way Handicap.

Sean Levey gets the leg up on Manton Road, who has notched up four successes on the all-weather and would hold leading claims if he can handle the switch to turf.

William Cox and Archie Watson team up with Blue Empress who finds herself as a 10-race maiden and is reopposing with Play Me, having finished last at Salisbury last time. She has put in some fair performances and might have more of a chance off her new mark of 62.

Amor Cordis ran a solid race in defeat when staying on behind Play Me last time and the Warren Greatrex team reach for the blinkers on this occasion, which could prove vital in getting his head in front.

Ruling Master and Kodi Fire rate the best of the rest for Jamie Osborne and Charlie Hills respectively.

