Today on Sky Sports Racing: Worcester and Chepstow host Wednesday racing

National Hunt fare from Worcester is followed by Flat racing from Chepstow on a busy Wednesday - live on Sky Sports Racing.

6.30 Chepstow - Reservardo and Kinetic Force clash

Reservardo and Kinetic Force clash in the feature five furlong Wasdell Group Handicap at Chepstow.

Simon and Ed Crisford's Reservardo has enjoyed a successful start to his three-year-old campaign winning at Catterick before running well in defeat in handicap company. He is up 1lb for his latest second and should have more to give under Harry Davies.

Kinetic Force sprang back to form with a solid second at Goodwood last month and he rates a big danger in this similar contest, with Ryan Kavanagh taking off 5lbs.

Others to focus on include the lightly raced Hi Lord and top weight Master Of My Fate.

7.00 Chepstow - Chief Mankato takes on Cindy Lou Who

Chief Mankato takes on Cindy Lou Who in this NetBet £5,000 Correct Score Jackpot Handicap at Chepstow.

Jack Channon saddles Chief Mankato who ran an encouraging second at Windsor on Saturday and could strip fitter for that outing.

Cindy Lou Who sneaks in at the bottom of the weights for Tony Carroll and William Carson. A winner on her penultimate run at Bath, she backed that up by chasing home Kisskodi at Leicester and looks worth a chance in this stronger grade.

Course and distance scorer Jax Edge and Dapperling complete the shortlist.

3.45 Worcester - Nana Noodleman among several last-time winners

Nana Noodleman faces several in-form rivals in a red-hot Stepway Supporting Veterans In Civilian Life Novices' Hurdle at Worcester. Olly Murphy's five-year-old showed a great attitude when claiming a course bumper on her debut and rates an exciting prospect for hurdling.

Intosomethinggood ran out on his debut over obstacles but bounced back with a gutsy success over this course and distance. If able to settle, than he could take some beating in here, although he is relatively unproven on quick ground.

Currumbin made a winning hurdling debut when scoring over this course and distance last month but will need to improve on that if he is to follow up, while Jefe Triunfo is another to note for Chris Gordon, who boasts an £11.71 level stakes profit at this track.

Best of the rest

Village Master is on the hat-trick hunt in Worcester's Rory Daly Handicap Chase (2.45pm), and has been nudged up 4lbs accordingly after his most recent facile success at Stratford. Connections of Warren Greatrex's charge will be wary of Jubilant, who steps down in trip after a fruitful recent trip to Plumpton. Sam Twiston-Davies replaces champion Sean Bowen in the plate.

Half an hour later in the Blackmores Building Contractors Mares' Open National Hunt Flat Race, the Gordon Elliott-trained Woodland Adventure returns to the Midlands track after a victorious raid last month. This Camelot filly looks the pick of the runners, with Josh Halford booked to ride. Of her opposition, the Mickey Bowen-trained Arayapearl showed signs of ability when third on debut and should improve here.

At Chepstow, Flying Comet goes to post for his second start in the 6pm NetBet Loves Ray Parlour / EBF Novice Stakes. Purchased for €350,000 as a yearling, this son of Havana Grey weakened late in his debut run at Nottingham but remains of interest as he steps up in trip for the Crisford team.

Watch every race from Worcester and Chepstow - live on Sky Sports Racing...