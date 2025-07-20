Today on Sky Sports Racing: Green Sense and Tadej face-off in Prix Robert Papin

We have an intriguing Sunday ahead of us with jumps racing from Newton Abbot as well as Group action from Chantilly, live on Sky Sports Racing...

4.00 Chantilly - Green Sense and Tadej clash in Group Two

Green Sense and Tadej seek Group success in the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly.

Joseph O'Brien saddles Green Sense who made a scintillating start when winning at Curragh in April before running Lady man to three quarters of a length at Naas. She failed to fire in the Albany but can be forgiven one poor effort.

Tadej brings in plenty of experience having shown bags of ability in his four starts to date. Archie Watson's son of Ardad ran a cracker to finish sixth in the Coventry Stakes and must be feared if he can replicate that with Hollie Doyle back in the plate.

Moojeed saw off Ali Shuffle over this course and distance in Group Three company last time and will be popular for Francis-Henri Graffard having reversed the form with the reopposing Imperial Me Cen on their first meeting.

Super Soldier is the only other contender set to line up and needs to put a line through his disappointing performance in the Coventry at Royal Ascot.

2.25 Newton Abbot - Sergeant Fury heads trio of recent winners

Three recent winners do battle in this opening Race Carl To The Bar Handicap Hurdle at Newton Abbot.

Sergeant Fury showed the benefit of a break when returning to win both his starts over hurdles and could be hard to beat off this five-pound higher mark.

Gore Point doubled his tally over obstacles when claiming a course and distance Handicap here on Monday and he may be capable of better again.

Evan Williams' Bobby's Future completes the field with Isabel Williams keeping the ride after the pair combined to score emphatically last time out.

4.35 Chantilly - Alcantor faces Quddwah and Ridari

A red-hot race for the grade sees Alcantor, Quddwah and Ridari headline the Group Three Prix Messidor.

Simon and Ed Crisford's Quddwah was a late withdrawal from the Summer Mile at Ascot last weekend and should appreciate this softer going. An impressive winner of a Listed race in Paris in May, he was disappointing at Royal Ascot, and this looks more suitable under Callum Shepherd.

Ridari looked a colt full of potential when winning the Prix de Fontainebleau and backed that up when finishing fifth in the French Guineas. He wasn't seen to the same effect in the Prix du Jockey Club since but could be seen in a better light back down in trip.

Alcantor is a three-time winner at this level and rates another threat for his master trainer Andre Fabre.

Best of the rest

2.50 Chantilly - Group Three Prix Chloe for three-year-old fillies where Ralph Beckett fields the well-regarded Cathedral for Amo Racing and David Egan.

3.25 Chantilly - Listed Prix de la Pepiniere, Paul Attwater is represented by Muddy Mooy and Ralph Beckett sends Doha, to take on the hat-trick seeking Quisisana.

2.57 Newton Abbot - Joseph O'Brien runs his first runner at the track, in Dignam with JJ Slevin making the trip over.

3.32 Newton Abbot - My Girl Katie arrives in good nick having won three of her last four starts, including over the course and distance on her last start.