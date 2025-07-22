Racing League: Mick Fitzgerald feeling pressure of leading Ireland as he aims to make Billy Loughnane champion

Sky Sports Racing presenter Mick Fitzgerald says he has big boots to fill taking over from Ireland boss Kevin Blake, who won the 2023 Racing League, but reveals two ambitious targets.

It may be a tall order, but I've set my sights on two big objectives in my first season as manager of Team Ireland - winning the Racing League, of course, and making my young starlet Billy Loughnane champion jockey.

I must admit I'm feeling a little bit nervous as the first round at Yarmouth on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Racing, approaches but I have a strong team of trainers and riders, including Billy, so I'm definitely up for the challenge.

My predecessor Kevin Blake did a great job, winning the title in 2023. Kevin has a great knowledge of the form book and understood as well as anyone how the competition works, so his are big boots to fill.

The hardest part of the job will be disappointing the trainers whose horses I don't select and the jockeys who don't get the rides they are hoping for. Every team manager will tell you how hard it is keeping everyone happy but hopefully we can all stay focused on what's best for the team.

I've been encouraged by the support I've received so far from everyone in Team Ireland and whilst it's a logistically difficult fixture for us at Yarmouth I'm confident we can get off to a decent start.

Image: Thunder Moor, ridden by Billy Loughnane (centre), coming home to win in the Racing League

I'm pinning my hopes on young Loughnane who is not only supremely talented but is hungry to end Saffie Osborne's dominance. His agent Tony Hind is just as determined to make it happen, so between us I'm sure we can get him on the right horses.

Billy is also stable jockey to one of my trainers George Boughey, who has been an enthusiastic supporter of the Racing League and will provide us with some good ammunition, just as he did for Kevin in that victorious campaign two years ago.

Riding alongside Billy will be my Scotsman Danny Tudhope. You may wonder why I have a Scot in my team but Danny is stable jockey to one of my top trainers David O'Meara, which made him an obvious choice. Unfortunately, he's suspended for the opening night but will be a great asset in the coming weeks.

Finley Marsh, who is a legitimate Irishman, has ridden Racing League winners and can add to his tally for his boss Richard Hughes, who is on the crest of a wave after his Group 1 win in the July Cup, while Cieren Fallon - who qualifies as an Irishman courtesy of his illustrious dad Kieran - can surely add to his breakthrough win in the competition 12 months ago.

Image: Ireland manager Kevin Blake celebrates winning the 2023 Racing League

Complementing them is a young man I've been watching very closely. In fact, I saw Ashley Lewis ride a winner at Yarmouth when I was reporting there for Sky Sports Racing and was impressed enough to sign him up. Based with Gary and Josh Moore, his 7lb claim will be a valuable asset.

As the competition goes on, I'll be adding more talent to my squad, including several trainers from Ireland. So many of them are keen to get involved, including the excellent Ado McGuinness who has been a regular Racing League player. The Irish-based trainers will come into their own at Chepstow and Wolverhampton, which are the two easiest tracks for them to reach.

One trainer I'm particularly excited to be working with is my old friend Karl Burke, whose strength in depth will stand us in good stead, particularly at the northern fixtures at Southwell and Newcastle later in the competition when his jockey Clifford Lee can play a starring role. I know Karl from his days as a jump jockey and a young trainer starting out in Wantage when I rode a few for him.

Another ex-jump jockey to watch out for is Mr Racing League himself, Jamie Osborne, who has won the competition twice already with Wales & The West, as well as guiding Saffie to her three championships. Jamie's done a great job, not just for his team but for the competition, and I tip my hat to him.

Image: Seven teams compete in 42 races with 100 points up for grabs in every contest

He targets the Racing League with a hand-picked team of horses of his own but also pulls on the support of some very good trainers who get into the spirit of it. You can guarantee that Jamie will have his maximum two runners in every race and that's something we must try to aim for, too.

The more runners you have, the more points you can compete for and some of the horses I've lined up for opening night are more than capable of getting us off to a flyer. I'm especially relying on David O'Meara, who, like George, has been right behind the Racing League.

Leadman, who is among a raft of horses lined up for Yarmouth, has been in winning form for David and has the right profile to be a real star for us over the next six weeks, while French recruit Ribble Vibe looks interesting in the closing £75,000 feature for the Horse Watchers. As we speak, George is keen to run Brasil Power in that race, too, following his win over a similar trip at Wetherby, and he looks well handicapped.

There's nothing like getting off to a winning start and David's Redcar winner Mafting has been high on my shortlist for the 5.40. A big performance from him would help to calm those opening night nerves. The pressure's on but I have great faith in my team. Wish me luck!

Mick Fitzgerald was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.