Racing League tips: Five horses to follow on week one at Yarmouth as team-based competition gets under way

Racing League is back and Sky Sports Racing presenter Josh Apiafi picks out his five horses to follow on week one at Yarmouth.

The fifth year of the Racing League kicks off at Yarmouth on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Racing, with a hugely competitive seven-race card. We welcome two new team managers with Alex Steedman taking over the reins for Scotland, and Sky Sports Racing's own Mick Fitzgerald stepping into some big shoes as he takes over from Kevin Blake for Ireland.

The ground is the key factor on the opening night. Declarations were made on good to firm ground but after a deluge of rain the surface is now soft, so there could be a few surprise winners! Here are five horses I think will go well on week one.

Big Bear Hug

Race 1 (5.40)

The switch from Adam West to Jim Boyle has continued to see this hardened handicapper progress, winning well at Goodwood in June over 1m4f. He's mainly been campaigned on easy ground but has won on heavy in the past.

He's a four-time winner and has been dropped 1lb for his third-place finish at Epsom last time. At double figure odds, he's one to have on your side and could make a flying start to Fitzy's management of Ireland.

Express Train

Race 2 (6.10)

Unexposed three-year-olds are at the top of the market for this six-furlong sprint and Express Train of Andrew Balding's Kingsclere team catches the eye off a mark of 78.

This comes from an impressive five-length win at Leicester on his third career run, where he beat a 1/3 shot of William Haggas' Nardra (rated 96) when receiving 2lbs. With the age allowances against the older horses, Express Train looks thrown in. The ground may be a concern though it was good to firm for that victory at Leicester at the beginning of the month.

King's Lynn

Race 4 (7.10)

The highest money earner running at Yarmouth! He's bagged over £400,000 in prize money for Andrew Balding and could land a blow for Team London & The South.

He won last time out at Haydock in a Class 2 Handicap off 86 and has been given a 2lbs rise in the weights. This eight-year-old loves easy ground, it was on the easy side of good at Haydock and he's won on soft in the past. As we get older, we all like to try something new and after 47 runs, this is his first visit to the Norfolk track!

Solar Aclaim

Race 5 (7.40)

Julie Camacho's 90-rated Solar Aclaim won impressively on soft ground last time out at Chester in front of Sky Sports Racing cameras over six furlongs. The drop back to five furlongs won't be a hindrance and he's been given 40 days off to get over his Chester exertions. Scotland will be looking to score an away goal here!

King's Scholar

Race 6 (8.10)

Jamie and Saffie Osborne have been like royalty in all four editions of the Racing League to date. The team manager and leading rider have called up 'in form' Lambourn neighbour Ed Walker to lead the charge in the stayers' race.

King's Scholar is used to long trips - including in the horsebox! His last two runs have been up at Hamilton in Scotland, which included a strong win over 13 furlongs on good ground off a mark of 81. He was raised 5lbs for that win but he's still relatively unexposed with only eleven 11 runs, so there could still be some margin in his now 86 rating.

Watch every contest of the Racing League from Yarmouth live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday July 24.