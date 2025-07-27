Today on Sky Sports Racing: Jumps action from Uttoxeter

Uttoxeter is our sole venue for domestic action on Sunday but we also have some competitive flat action from La Teste, live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.37 Uttoxeter - In-form Saint Bibiana faces Minella Rescue

Saint Bibiana seeks another success in this Stan Price Memorial Handicap Hurdle at Uttoxeter.

Georgina Nicholls' eight-year-old has continued her progression this spring winning her last three starts including when beating off Minella Rescue over this course and distance in June. Up seven-pounds for that success, he has strong claims with Olive Nicholls back in the saddle.

Minella Rescue is four-pounds better off with the likely favourite and this consistent sort is sure to be involved in the finish again.

Others to consider include Paul Nicholls' Keel Strand who seeks a four-timer as he heads up in class.

3.07 Uttoxeter - Village Master and Art Of Diplomacy do battle

Village Master and Art Of Diplomacy headline a competitive-looking QuinnBet Handicap Chase.

Warren Greatrex saddles Village Master who has won on eight of his 10 starts over fences and seeks a four-timer under James Bowen. Further improvement seems likely, and he could be hard to beat with the extra distance expected to suit.

Art Of Diplomacy scored at Newton Abbot before landing a C&D event earlier this month and looks a possible danger as he moves up in grade.

Fergal O'Brien pair Young Buster and Manothepeople look best of the rest.

2.37 Uttoxeter - Leloopa and Realistic Optimism clash

Last-time winners Leloopa and Realistic Optimism lock horns in this steelbeamsderby.co.uk Handicap Hurdle.

Jamie Snowden and Gavin Sheehan team up with Realistic Optimism who was impressive when breaking his duck over hurdles and should have more to come in handicaps this summer.

Topweight Leloopa has won three of her last four and is highly respected for Fergal O'Brien with Tom Broughton claiming five pounds.

Charlie Longsdon's Stroll On By is worth noting under Sean Bowen.

Best of the rest

1.37 Uttoxeter - Joseph O'Brien's Dignam bids to follow up his hurdling debut success a week ago.

Uttoxeter - James and Sean Bowen have a good book of rides between them.

2.55 La Teste - A six-furlong Listed affair for two-year-olds.

3.30 La Teste - Listed race where Jokla will be fancied for the Wertheimers and Epson Blue Cen will need to bounce back from a disappointing last run. Ilda Rosa also promises that there's more to come.