Roman Dragon creates history at Chester

Hugo Palmer’s Roman Dragon created a slice of history at Chester when just holding on in a thrilling finish to the Queensferry Stakes for his seventh win at the track.

However, he had failed to trouble the judge in his last three starts and as such was sent off an unfancied 16-1 for the five-furlong Listed event in the hands of Jason Watson.

Given an inspired ride, he was immediately sent to the front by his pilot, and even though Ed Walker's 5-4 favourite Celandine finished with a flourish to force a photo, Roman Dragon showed his bravery when it mattered to secure his seventh Chester success by a nose.

Palmer told Sky Sports Racing: "Plaudits have to go entirely to my team as I have not laid eyes on this horse since his run at Ascot last weekend as I've been at Goodwood.

"Jason gave him the perfect ride and to think when he left here after winning at the May meeting he was rated 97 and basically ignore the three runs on a straight track at Ascot where he has dropped down to 94, we had 9lb to find in my mind to find with the favourite which is only three lengths over six furlongs.

"He's probably just better round here and the second who was the favourite just hit a flat spot and I'm amazed actually how well she rallied and nearly got us. I said to someone 'well the favourite's beat' when she came off the bridle and we were still travelling but she was very brave.

"He just loves it and doesn't seem to go well on a straight track except when he's 66-1 and we're least expecting it like he did in the Middle East. I suspect he might have to go to Dubai and not Bahrain this winter though as he'll have gone up in the handicap a fair bit."