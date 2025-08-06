Racing League best bets: Jamie Lynch's week three preview as action heads to Chepstow with The East in front

Senior form analyst Jamie Lynch looks ahead to week three of the Racing League at Chepstow and picks out his best bets on the card, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

5.30 - Racing League 15 Handicap (Class 3) (3YO plus) 6f

In the six-furlong race on week one, at Yarmouth, front-running Tiger Tulip beat all bar Tuco Salamanca, trained by Ollie Sangster, who this time sends in Profit Refused, a filly who has got better and faster in her first season with the stable (still unexposed at six furlongs).

Northern Spirit and JUAN LES PINS finished third and fifth respectively in a 22-runner event at York a fortnight ago, the latter doing especially well from stall 22 when the first four were drawn 2, 3, 4 and 5.

He's ready to strike, though stall one puts him on the far flank, next door to Thunder Blue, who won a Racing League event at Wolves last year (off a 2 lb higher mark) and has blinkers on for the first time since 2023.

6.00 - Racing League 16 Handicap (Class 4) (3YO plus) 1m

If it turns into a dash for the cash then Team Ireland's Goal Exceeded comes right into the reckoning given his background over shorter trips, and he didn't get a clear run at Galway last week.

Out of his pay grade last time (in a 0-105), BARLEY had previously been in the form of his life with seconds at York (to odds-on Archivist) and Ripon, and the fact he has been so adept on the undulations of Ripon augurs well for him coming to Chepstow.

7.30 - Racing League 19 Handicap (Class 4) (3YO plus) 5f

This is going to get very hot very quickly. Our Planet and Roach Power are fiery front-runners, and when the second-wave speed consists of King Of Bears, Jacquelina and So Smart, you can bet your bottom dollar that we're going to be seeing a lot of red in the colour-coded, real-time sectionals on Sky Sports Racing.

For one, BILLIE BE QUICK will be rubbing her hands in anticipation. Only a three-year-old, her trajectory is upward, steeply so, and a review of her recent runs at home in Ireland tells you that she's crying out for this scenario, just needing more luck here than she got at the Curragh last time when meeting traffic and trouble.

JAMIE LYNCH'S BEST BETS

JUAN LES PINS (5.30). Knocking loudly on the door of late, without much luck, but he's handicapped to win and will be rattling home in a race which could just tee up nicely for him.

BARLEY (6.00). Should never be a double-figure price in the most winnable race of the night, back in his right grade now and boasting some strong form this summer.

BILLIE BE QUICK (7.30). The faster they go the better she'll be, and this can only sway her way given the proliferation of pace in the line-up.