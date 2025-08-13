Today on Sky Sports Racing: Group 1 winner Billy Loughnane heads to Ffos Las with five rides booked

Evening action at Ffos Las sees Crest Of Fire and Dark Shore face off - live on Sky Sports Racing.

6.25 Ffos Las - Crest Of Fire and Dark Shore meet in strong maiden

The best race on this twilight card at Ffos Las is a super-looking 3A's Leisure Swift Group Super Site EBF Maiden Stakes.

Crest Of Fire has bumped into smart rivals Humidity and Laureate Crown on two of his three starts and given the way he shaped at Ascot last month, will be suited by this extra distance and could take the beating.

Jane Chapple-Hyam's Dark Shore finished a promising fifth on debut at Ascot and is another who will appreciate this stiffer test. Dagger Strike flies the flag for Archie Watson in the Victorious racing colours and should improve from a no-show on debut as he switches to turf under Hollie Doyle.

The George Boughey-trained McMurray is another worth a mention having chased home A Bit Of Spirit at Newbury and Salisbury on his two outings to date. Billy Loughnane takes the ride, still flying high after landing Group 1 glory aboard Rebel's Romance in Germany.

8.25 Ffos Las - Rating and Toralou bid to go one better

Rating & Toralou clash in a tricky renewal of the 3A's Leisure Motorhome Hire "Confined" Handicap.

Rating is yet to win in 16 starts but was only narrowly denied when a head second behind Spirit Of The Bay at Chepstow and must be respected if in similar mood here.

Toralou made an encouraging debut for Mark Loughnane when second at Windsor and remains capable of better having only had the five starts. A mile looks like her ideal trip and it's no surprise to see her stick to that as she seeks her maiden triumph under rules.

Didaar rates best of the remainder with Tommie Jakes claiming 5lb, while the out-of-sorts Sorontar returns to a mile on the turf as connections look to get off the mark at the twelfth time of asking.

7.25 Ffos Las - Masolar makes appeal on handicap debut

Masolar makes her handicap debut in this Amroth Bay Caravan Park Static Sales Handicap.

The Jonathan Portman-trained three-year-old has stepped forward with each start and rates an intriguing contender as she heads up to 12 furlongs for the first time. This three-year-old daughter of Masar showed ability when chasing home Song Brocade at this venue in June and should stay the increased distance after a short break from racing.

Richard Hannon saddles Emily Rebecca who, having scored at Epsom and Salisbury in July, ran another solid race to finish runner-up at Newmarket earlier this month. He could be involved despite a 1lb rise in the weights, although Alec Voikhansky is back in the plate to take off 3lbs.

Donning the O T I Racing colours, Warrior King is worth a watch in the betting as he starts his handicap career off a mark of 65.

