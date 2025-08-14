Today on Sky Sports Racing: London & The South look to take top spot as Racing League resumes at Windsor

Windsor plays host to the fourth week of Racing League, with seven competitive races scheduled - all live on Sky Sports Racing.

8.00 Windsor - Mr Swivell and Silent Age clash in feature

The feature on Week four of the Racing League looks a belter, with last-time winners Mr Swivell and Silent Age among a field of ten in the Racing League Race 28 Handicap.

Silent Age recorded a third all-weather success when narrowly seeing off Immediate Effect at Wolverhampton in week two and he is taken to follow up off a 2lb higher mark.

Mr Swivell racked up a third win from just five starts for trainer Kevin Philippart de Foy when landing a valuable prize at Wolverhampton and warrants respect as he heads up in class under Daniel Muscutt.

Others of the others, Londoner ran a cracker to finish third behind Silent Age and must be feared despite being 0-16 on the turf, while week one winner Andaleep is worth a mention.

6.30 Windsor - Blue Day, Emperor Spirit and Boxtel headline

Blue Day and Emperor Spirit headline a classy field for this Racing League Race 25 Handicap.

Top weight Emperor Spirit scored on debut for Michael Keady at Newmarket in July before finishing well beaten after a slow start at Ascot. He is expected to bounce back with conditions in his favour.

Harry Charlton's Blue Day has a patchy profile but showed he can be effective off this sort of mark when winning at Ascot in April before finishing runner-up at Haydock in May. He never featured when fancied at Ascot last month but is given another chance.

Boxtel is a fascinating runner for Team Yorkshire with Silvestre De Sousa in the saddle. Second on all three starts to date, he makes his seasonal reappearance and handicap debut having undergone a gelding operation since last seen.

7.00 Windsor - Hickory and Jimmy Speaking lock horns

Hickory and Jimmy Speaking fancied for this competitive Racing League Race 26 Handicap.

Hickory has not won since landing the Victoria Cup at Ascot last May but returned to something like his best when not beaten far at Wolverhampton and Saffie Osborne takes over from William Carver.

Jimmy Speaking was successful in week one at Yarmouth and this looks like a good opportunity for him to go close again under Jack Dace. The second from that race was narrowly touched off at Chepstow next time so the form has a good look to it.

Mythical Guest and Zapphire rate the best of the rest.

Best of the rest

Chepstow is another venue hosting live racing on Thursday, with the 3.35pm DragonBet / EBF Restricted Maiden Fillies' Stakes the pick of the action. Boss Lady will be popular given Taryn Langley's 5lb claim, whilst Hollie Doyle will be looking to eke improvement out of Cloudbuster, who has finished third the last twice.

Back at Windsor, the Racing League resumes with The East's Miraculous (Callum Shepherd) locking horns with Moulin Booj - who should still go well for London & The South despite a 6lb rise since his victory in Class 4 Handicap company at Thirsk earlier this month.

The home side may pin their joker card hopes on Shady Bay, who goes for the hat-trick in the 5.30pm Racing League Race 23 Handicap. His chief opposition is likely to come in the form of Scottish duo Bamburgh (Charlie Johnston) and Divine Legacy (Julie Camacho), the latter of whom was unlucky to finish second last time out at Doncaster after getting bumped.

Across the channel, Deauville also opens its gates for some eye-catching contests, none more so than the 3.38pm Arqana Series Des Poulains, which offers €80,000 to the winner. Brian Meehan has recruited Christophe Soumillon to ride River Card, whilst Joseph O'Brien and Amy Murphy saddle Ehteraaz and Jabracadabra respectively.

The feature on the card is the Arqana Series - Criterium D'Ete, which sees Oisin Murphy ride Flying Comet for the Crisford team. There's plenty of other British interest here, with Underwriter (Archie Watson), Cape Orator (Ralph Beckett) and Stimulative (David Menuisier) going to post.