Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield, Southwell and Sedgefield

We have a busy day of racing on Thursday with action from Lingfield, Southwell and Sedgefield, live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.50 Southwell - Bay Dream Believer chases four-timer

Mark Walford's mare Bay Dream Believer will bid to record a fourth consecutive victory in the Sky Sports Racing Virgin 519 Fillies' Handicap.

The six-year-old was on an 11-race losing streak before turning up at Doncaster at the start of last month and has since recorded two more successes, both at Ripon. The mare steps up beyond a mile and a quarter for the first time since November 2024 and will run off her all-weather mark here which is 6lb lower than her turf mark.

Richard Fahey and Oisin Orr team up with Mystical Maria who will be bidding to follow up her recent win at Redcar 12 days ago with another success here over a furlong further.

Sir Mark Prescott's filly Night Tara will be looking to continue her good form since switching to handicaps, having finished first and second on her two handicap runs. She arrives here off an untouched mark and should be competitive once more.

Princess Niyla, Princess Amber, Roger Fell's Regal Glory and Opera Wave for Jamie Spencer make up the field of seven.

5.00 Southwell - Popeye Doyle seeks hat-trick

Popeye Doyle will be hoping he can record a third straight success thanks to the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap. The gelding was sixth behind Maranoa Charlie on debut but struggled to better that effort in his next four starts. However, since being stepped up in trip, and gaining the application of cheekpieces, the Hugo Palmer-trained gelding has won two on the bounce and chases the hat-trick here with the assistance of Callum Shepherd, who rides for the first time.

Archie Watson saddles €150,000 breeze-up Riyadh Gem who is seeking a third career triumph and a first since his seasonal reappearance back in April. The colt returns to the all-weather where he currently has a 33 per cent strike rate.

The consistent Antiquity will be seeking a fourth win of the year from nine runs for Jamie Osborne. The gelding has also finished twice this year, highlighting his consistency since being gelded.

Tiempo Alegre, Mini Mac and Yuvraaj for Marco Botti are others to note.

5.18 Lingfield - Toastmaster seeks first win

Simon and Ed Crisford's 280,000gns yearling Toastmaster bids to record a first win at the second attempt in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 / EBF Novice Stakes.

He finished fourth on debut at Wolverhampton when not beaten far in a first time tongue tie that's kept on for today.

Archie Watson saddles £220,000 yearling Dagger Strike who is by the impressive first-season sire Starman. The colt finished sixth on debut at Southwell and fifth last time out under today's rider Hollie Doyle.

Havana Grey colt Gizmo is the mount of Rowan Scott and makes his debut here having been purchased for 110,000gns as a yearling. Michael Bell will be hoping his colt can continue his good form on the all-weather at Lingfield this year where he has been operating at a useful 29 per cent strike rate.

Others to note are the 105,000gns breeze-up Captain Fox for Richard Hughes and Dylan Hogan's mount Akho Mezzna who has finished second on both career starts so far.

Best of the rest

2.20 Southwell - His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen welcome the debut of their newcomer Seance who is a half-sister to Group Two winner King's Lynn.

4.10 Lingfield - Eight-year-old Beggarman bids to defy top weight in his quest to land a hat-trick.

6.30 Sedgefield - Dream Jet rarely runs a bad race and arrives here with what looks a good opportunity to make his presence felt once more with Limerick Leader likely posing the chief threat to Brian Ellison's charge.

6.42 ParisLongchamp - Charlie Appleby and William Buick team up with the late 2,000 Guineas winner Coroebus' half-sister, Victory Queen.