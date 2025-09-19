Newbury tips: Jim Boyle's Into The Sky strongly fancied for Mill Reef Stakes glory

Anthony Ennis, Jamie Lynch and Sam Boswell scoured the Newbury card in search of winners on the latest episode of Weekend Winners

Anthony Ennis took over from Kate Tracey this week for Weekend Winners and was joined by Sam Boswell and Jamie Lynch.

The team had a particular focus on the Mill Reef Stakes which will be shown live on Sky Sports Racing this weekend from Newbury at 3.15pm. Words Of Truth currently heads the market for the Group 2, which sees eight runners go over the six furlong trip.

However, all three of the panellists are keen on the second favourite Into The Sky, who dazzled on debut at the Berkshire course last time out.

Sky Sports Racing's senior form analyst, Jamie Lynch

"Into The Sky provided a performance first time out you only see a debut like these five or six times a year. Look at the distance he puts between his rivals and if you look at the horses in behind, they have all improved since this run and look likely to win novices soon. To say how far he beat these is mighty impressive.

"The sectionals from TPD show all red which means he was going faster than par. Which makes this form even more impressive and shows he shouldn't have finished as strongly as he did given the ground conditions. He ranked number one on all the stats, including finishing speed."

Host Anthony Ennis…

"It's nice to see a yard like Jim Boyle's in Epsom have an opportunity to have a nice horse in Into The Sky. The win was impressive at Newbury and Pat Cosgrave's comments a couple of days ago at Yarmouth were interesting to think he hasn't improved that much at home.

"He might not need to given his performance last time and I'm hoping he can do the same today."

Sam Boswell…

"I was there that day to see Into The Sky win on debut at Newbury and it was fantastic to see. It was refreshing to see a horse bought for relatively not a lot win like that on debut. It was also nice to see a trainer in Jim Boyle look to have a nice horse on his hands.

"Visually the performance was mightily impressive and plenty of people crab the form in behind but to give a performance like that is enough for me. The manor of this win first time out you have to upgrade the performance!"

