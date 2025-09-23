Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield and Southwell feature live on Tuesday

We have a busy day's racing on Tuesday with Flat action from Lingfield and Southwell, live on Sky Sports Racing...

4.15 Lingfield - Run With It bids for hat-trick

Ralph Beckett's gelding Run With It will aim to complete his hat-trick in the At The Races App Expert Tips Handicap.

The three-year-old finished eighth of eight on his first run since being gelded in the summer but has since recorded wins at Wolverhampton and Southwell. He will have to defy a seven-pound rise in the weights but that should be made easier with 2024 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winning jockey Rossa Ryan riding for the first time.

Billy Loughnane could be one of the main rivals to provide an obstacle to Run With It's hat-trick quest. The young rider partners City Of Poets for James Tate and he was last seen finishing sixth on Coral-Eclipse day at Sandown. The colt had previously recorded two successive wins of his own, a maiden at Lingfield and a stakes race at Wetherby.

Lazieelunch will be seeking a first win of his three-year-old career, while Charlie Hills' colt Carron will be bidding for a second win since the start of July. Majestic Wave and Spirit Of Leros are others to note in this field of 10.

6.30 Southwell - Ziggy's Missile chases fourth course and distance win

The Robert Cowell-trained Ziggy's Missile is chasing a third course and distance success at Southwell in the Golf And Gallop Handicap.

He has been out of form since winning at Chelmsford in June but he won here off of this mark in April and there is every chance he can return to his best on his return to a venue he has yet to run a bad race at.

He faces five other course winners here with Blinky, Castan and Sanat all having won over this track and trip previously, and Spring Is Sprung and True Promise have both recorded successes here.

All are looking to return to form unlike Miraculous who did very little wrong when second at Chester last time out and he represents the in-form Roger Varian team so cannot be discounted.

1.45 Lingfield - Half-sister to Farhh seeks first triumph

John and Thady Gosden will be hoping they can continue their good record on the all-weather at Lingfield when they send out the Godolphin-owned filly, Gold Penny in the Sky Sports Racing Virgin 519 Novice Stakes.

The three-year-old was unraced at two but has finished third on both starts this year, at Newbury in July and Kempton last month. She is a half-sister to 2013 Champion Stakes winner Farhh who also won the Lockinge that year and chased home the brilliant Frankel twice the year before.

Rob Hornby gets the leg up on the 100,000gns yearling by Sea The Stars, Tyraxes for Andrew Balding who is the sole newcomer in this field of nine. The gelding makes his debut here already having had wind surgery and wears a tongue-tie too, but market confidence should be heeded.

Joyful Voice was sold for 130,000gns at the start of 2024 and spent the first five races of her career in France before returning to England after a 406-day break to finish seventh at Bath last time out. James Moon will be hoping the step up in trip can do the trick to help the mare record a first win at the seventh attempt.

Frank Stamper, Moon Chime and last-time-out winner Master Vintner are others to keep an eye on.

3.45 Lingfield - 900,000gns yearling Return To Unit pursues first win

The Ben Woollacott Memorial Maiden Stakes features a host of interesting contenders at Lingfield, none more so than a half-brother to Tamarkuz and Without Parole in Return To Unit.

Roger Varian's charge went for 900,000gns as a yearling but he was gelded prior to his debut run at Windsor 15 days ago where he could only finish seventh of 14. He was sent off second favourite that day so better must have been anticipated and it would be no surprise to see an improved effort here as he transitions to the all-weather for his second career start.

Greatbritishdream is another gelding who went for a fair sum, having been purchased for €110,000 as a breeze-up. He finished 10th of 11 on debut at Kempton over seven furlongs and steps up to the mile with Pierre-Louis Jamin taking over in the saddle.

Panelli brings some of the best form to the race for trainer George Boughey and he has finished second on three occasions from seven career starts so will be hoping to go on better on his third run on the all-weather.

The Hare Rail could have a say on proceedings for Roger Teal while El Rehaiby and Lamlash are the two newcomers in the field who could be anything.