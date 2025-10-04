Cadran hero Caballo De Mar gives George Scott his first Group One success

Caballo De Mar provided George Scott with the biggest success of his career with a gutsy success in the Qatar Prix du Cadran at ParisLongchamp.

The winner has been a great advert for Scott this season, as while he has been prolific in winning eight of his last 11 races, his first victory came off a lowly mark of 64 last September.

He was second in the Chester Cup to East India Dock, second at Royal Ascot in the Copper Horse Stakes and won the German St Leger last time out.

While Scott had won local Group Ones in Bahrain, this was his first top-level success in Europe. The win was also notable for owners Victorious Forever, a new venture between brothers Shaikh Nasser and Shaikh Khalid who had previously raced horses under their own steam.

Scott said: "It's an amazing feeling and a very special day for me and my team at home - we've finally got there.

"I was on the floor as he crossed the line I have to admit and I don't really get emotional, so that's what it meant to me. We've been waiting for it for a long time and it felt like we needed it as well.

"He's a one-off this horse, isn't he? He started his life in low-grade handicaps, but the great thing about him is he's got a huge heart.

"It all went to plan. He loves to race on the hip of the leader, that seems to be his happy place and Tom is riding brilliantly, but I think he had a willing partner - Tom said he could have gone round again after the line.

"We supplemented earlier in the week. Sometimes when you have horses in good form you're able to make that decision and Shaikh Nasser just said 'go for it'.

"It's sort of surreal as we've been training for 10 years and trained loads of stakes winners, but no Group One before today, so I'm just elated to be honest."

Immediate plans for Caballo De Mar are up in the air, with Scott adding: "He has his whole future ahead of him and he might not be done for the year. There's a couple of dances left possibly and he's such a unique character in that he's so tough and durable, but we'll see how he is and enjoy today.

"He'll be out in the Middle East next year for races like the Red Sea Turf (in Saudi Arabia) and World Cup night (in Dubai)."